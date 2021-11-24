Patriarch Daniel says he got vaccinated against Covid-19

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Daniel, said on Wednesday, at the end of a solemn sitting in Parliament, that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The patriarch answered the journalists’ questions: “Sure, I got vaccinated, that’s it!”, he said, yet declining to specify with what serum.

He argued that this data is confidential.

Asked by the press what message he conveys to the churchgoers, Daniel replied: “Each believer should follow the doctor’s advice”.

The Patriarchy’s spokesperson, Vasile Bănescu confirmed the information. “BOR’s stance towards vaccination itself as voluntary and prophylactic medical act is already very well known”, Vasile Bănescu said.

Ten days ago in the middle of the 4th wave of Covid pandemic, Patriarch Daniel delivered a call “to prayer and health care”, telling people to “pobserve the measures of health protection and listen to the exhortations of doctors” , but without making any concrete reference to vaccination.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Patriarch has had only one intervention in which he spoke for vaccination, on May 1, Easter, when he said that 2,500 people were allowed to enter the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher due to vaccination of a very large percentage of the Israeli population, which enabled the lift of restriction, but made no explicit references to the vaccination.

His stances and messaged were scarce during the pandemic.