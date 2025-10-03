Pelikan, the German brand of fine writing instruments, returns with a new chapter in the story of collectible objects that transcend time: the fountain pen dedicated to Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown – a limited edition created in collaboration with the Royal House of Romania.

Herlitz Romania thus continues the initiative started in 2019, when it launched, in a world premiere, a fountain pen in honor of King Michael I of Romania. The new edition is a rare piece, featuring a special design, carefully chosen symbols, and craftsmanship executed to perfection.

The official launch of the fountain pen took place on October 2, 2025, in the presence of Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, unveiling to the public a creation that combines artistry with masterful craftsmanship.

“Her Majesty Margareta is a symbol of the Crown’s continuity and of the balance between tradition and modernity. The fountain pen launched today is both a collectible item and an expression of respect for the values that unite generations and provide stability. The collaboration with Herlitz Romania was deep and carefully built, aiming to faithfully capture the spirit of the Royal House. We are pleased that this edition will symbolically carry forward Her Majesty’s mission: to build bridges between past and future, between people and values, between yesterday’s Romania and tomorrow’s Romania,” stated Ion Tucă, Director of the Royal Properties Administration.

Elegance and Royal Symbolism in a Refined Design

Created in Germany, at the Pelikan factory in Vöhrum, this fountain pen reflects the perfect balance between the nobility of tradition and the vision of a responsible future. The barrel, made of high-quality resin and polished with natural diamonds, acquires its own shine over time, becoming increasingly valuable through use.

Its color – a luminous and refined royal blue – is enhanced by the deeper shade of the cap, decorated with 24K gold-plated trims. This contrast suggests the harmony between classic and modern.

The pen features a 14K gold nib, decorated with rhodium, engraved with exceptional filigree, and available in size M. Tipped with iridium, it promises a fluid, precise, and flawless writing experience – a pure expression of Pelikan’s tradition in the art of writing.

A Royal Project Created in Direct Collaboration with Her Majesty

Her Majesty Margareta was actively involved in the design process, validating the color palette, symbols, motto, and visual identity. The choice of the royal blue shade and the decision to include the Crown’s seal and motto reflect a personal, authentic, and meaningful contribution.

The project was initiated more than two years ago, and the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Radu and representatives of the Royal House to the Pelikan factory in Germany, in April 2023, marked the moment of confirmation and consolidation of the collaboration. Since then, the Herlitz Romania team, Pelikan designers in Germany, and the Romanian Royal House have worked together to create a piece that tells a story of continuity, refinement, and strength.

Unlike the edition dedicated to King Michael I – characterized by the sobriety of black and the solemnity of gold – Her Majesty Margareta’s edition stands out through a luminous perspective on the future, carrying a message of balance, hope, and stability.

“We are honored to contribute to a dialogue between tradition and modernity, between past and future. Her Majesty Margareta’s fountain pen expresses these values through refinement, responsibility, and continuity. This is a project we approached with deep respect and full commitment, with every detail carefully chosen. This Royal Edition carries a special meaning, designed to inspire, to convey stability, and to stand as a landmark of Pelikan’s excellence and respect for the Royal House of Romania,” said Horațiu Nicolau, General Manager of Herlitz Romania.

Timeless Royal Symbols

Three distinct elements transform this fountain pen from a writing instrument into a piece of profound significance. The royal motto “Nihil Sine Deo” engraved on the gold-plated ring evokes faith, continuity, and the strength of spiritual and moral values. Her Majesty Margareta’s seal, embedded in the barrel and reproduced in 24K gold, certifies authenticity and highlights the official character of the edition. Her Majesty’s signature, crafted with gold powder, gives each piece a personal and emotional value, turning it into a unique collectible with special resonance.

The collection is limited to 700 individually numbered pieces, from 1/700 (belonging to Her Majesty) to 700/700. Each fountain pen comes with a bottle of Pelikan 4001® royal blue ink, completing a creation of historic and symbolic value.

Produced in a strictly limited edition of only 700 pieces, this Royal Edition transcends the status of a collectible item, asserting both exclusivity and symbolic significance.