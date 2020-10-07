People returning to Romania from 49 countries to stay under 14-day quarantine at home

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has placed 49 countries on the list of areas with high epidemiological risk for which quarantine is requested for people coming from them to Romania.

The measure is in force as of today, October 7 and is valid for such countries as Israel, Spain, Republic of Moldova, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, U.S., UK, Hungary, Ukraine or Austria.

People who arrive from these countries to Romania and who stay here less than 3 days (72 hours) are excepted for quarantine if they present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test, conducted 48 hours before entering Romania.

State / Incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants (data released by ECDC on Monday, October 5, 2020)

Israel – 936.1

Andorra – 716.8

Montenegro – 564.9

Bahrain – 497.4

Aruba – 496.7

Argentina – 392.0

Guam – 347.9

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba – 338.7

Spain – 319.3

Czechia – 311.8

Costa Rica – 306.5

Puerto Rico – 301.3

Bahamas – 266.8

Republic of Moldova – 246.9

France – 246.8

The Netherlands – 243.4

Gibraltar – 243.3

French Polynesia- 231.3

Sint Maarten – 224.1

Lebanon – 221.4

Belgiaum- 220.5

Panama – 207.5

Cape Verde – 200.6

United States of America- 186.3

Peru – 182.3

Kuwait – 180.4

Columbia – 178.7

Brazil- 175.6

Armenia – 171.2

UK – 163.1

Iceland – 161.1

Oman – 156.7

Iraq – 152.9

Maldive – 151.8

Paraguay – 151.3

Luxembourg – 147.4

Belize – 145.8

United Arab Emirates – 142.1

Palestine – 140.3

Denmark – 134.9

Libya – 130.7

Hungary – 129.1

Chile – 126.1

Slovakia – 118.6

Ukraine – 115.4

Austria – 113.6

Curasao – 112.6

Georgia – 110.7

Qatar – 110.2