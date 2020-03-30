Pessimism among Romanians due to the Coronavirus crisis, survey reveals

Around 44 percent of the Romanians don’t trust the methods adopted by the authorities to solve the Coronavirus crisis, says a Irsop survey, quoted by HotNews.ro, while 28 percent have high or very high confidence in the Government capacity to tackle the crisis. Almost 3 in 4 Romanians say they have low and very low confidence in the Government’s decisions.

37% of the Romanians believe that information about the epidemic communicated by the authorities are totally true, 58% say it’s partially true and 4% consider them false.

18% of the respondents trust highly the medical info posted on Facebook, while 60% say they have low or zero confidence in Facebook information. Four in 100 Romanians say they are depressed by the current situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, 54% are concerned and 37% are confident. Over half of respondents (67%) say we’ll barely get out of this crisis, while 31% are optimist that we’ll get out sooner. 57% say things are going to worse, while 42% consider they’re going to better. 63% believe authorities will be overwhelmed and 77% expect a price hike and that they will not find products so easily. The survey has been conducted by Irsop on the phone on a sample of 720 people over 18 during March 25-29.