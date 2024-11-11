In the digital age, young people’s attention is often captured by the number of followers and likes, and social networks tend to dominate the daily routine. Education, on the other hand, is often perceived as an obstacle to a relaxed, fast-paced success-oriented lifestyle online. Against this backdrop, Georgiana Popovici, founder of the Creative Learning Hub and a math teacher with over 20 years of experience, strives to inspire high school students to fall in love with math and understand the beauty of these exact sciences.

Math as a universal language

Ph.D. Popovici sees math not just as a set of hard-to-understand formulas and theories, but as a universal language that opens doors to the future. At her center, Creative Learning Hub by Georgiana Popovici, she prepares students for international exams such as SAT, A-Level, International Baccalaureate or GMAT. These exams offer the opportunity to enter prestigious universities around the world, and Georgiana’s role is to guide young people on this path.

“A teacher must first and foremost be a mentor”, she says. In this capacity, Ph.D. Popovici focuses not only on teaching subjects, but also on creating a personal connection with her students. The teacher-student relationship is fundamental to the educational process, and it’s precisely this relationship that allows her to ignite a passion within high school students interested in math. “The attitude of parents is also very important. Students should not come to school with the idea that math is impossible to understand and that their goal is just to get a passing grade”, adds Georgiana Popovici.

A different way of teaching

Georgiana Popovici uses interactive and innovative methods to get students actively engaged and develop curiosity. She organizes activities such as billiards sessions to illustrate abstract math concepts.

On weekends, she organizes happy hour sessions with pizza and soda, creating a relaxed environment where students can come for fun without the pressure of grades.

This different approach not only increases students’ interest in math, but also gives them a fresh perspective on education in general. At Creative Learning Hub, students are encouraged to see math not as a compulsory subject, but as a tool that can change their future.

Center of excellence in education

The teacher from Bucharest founded the Creative Learning Hub in 2019 with the desire to provide students with additional and personalized training tailored to the requirements of international exams. Unlike the national program, these exams emphasize the application of knowledge in a real-life context and are taken exclusively in English.

“Mathematics has fascinated me since I was a child, and now I want to pass on this passion to my students“, she says.

One of Georgiana’s greatest achievements was when one of her students achieved the world’s highest A-Level grade, surpassing students from countries renowned for excellence in the exact sciences. “It was confirmation that my teaching method works and that our joint efforts have paid off”, she says. “It is a testament to what perseverance can mean, both on the part of the teacher and the student”.

A balance between teaching and personal challenges

Georgiana’s road to success has not been without its challenges. One of the most difficult periods in her career has been combining teaching with doctoral preparation.

“It was extremely demanding work”, she confesses, “but my passion for mathematics and the motivation to succeed helped me overcome all the obstacles”.

The academic and professional experiences give Georgiana a unique perspective, which she uses to inspire and guide younger generations. For her, success is not just about getting a degree or a high grade, but about developing a positive attitude towards learning and perseverance.

“I always tell my students that math is about how you look at the problem. If you understand how things work, you can find solutions to anything“, she emphasizes.

A future built on education

Although her daily schedule is intense, Ph.D. Popovici remains motivated by her students’ progress and curiosity. “I often work late into the evenings and even on weekends, but the energy of the students keeps me going”, she says. Georgiana sees in each student an opportunity to shape the future and provide the knowledge needed to succeed in life.

In a world where school is sometimes seen as a hindrance, “the math teacher”, as the students call her, manages to be an example of a mentor and teacher, offering more than just math lessons: she offers life lessons and preparation for a bright future.