Phone line of free psychological support for people affected by COVID-19

Starting today, the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare staff working under stress or anyone facing a pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic will benefit of free services of psychological support by calling 021 9081, normal tariff.

Over 40 volunteering therapists are involved in this project coordinated by the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Association of Cognitive and Behavioural Psychotherapies, with the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca (through the PsyTech University Psychology Clinic) and Vodafone Romania.

The phone line for emotional and psychological support 021 9081 is working from Monday to Saturday from 12:00hrs to 20:00hrs and can be accessed for a normal tariff from all phone networks. Calls are taken by over 40 volunteering therapists through a virtual call center, Cloud Voice, provided by Vodafone Romania free of any charge.

“It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic has buzzed in every Romanian’s life. Isolation, the loss of the beloved ones, economic issues, limitations within social interactions, they all had a negative impact on the mental health of many of us. The psychological support line launched today is a support tool for any Romanian affected by the pandemic. Endorsed by UBB, APCCR and Vodafone, over 40 volunteering therapists will be next to everyone feeling the need for emotional support. For only together, man by man, will be able to get over this tough period”, said Health Minister, Vlad Voiculescu.

“It is the first formal large-scale endeavor that I see from authorities (…) It is a major change, in line with what’s happening in the modern countries,” said in his turn Daniel David, rector of Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

“Challenges, difficulties and the uncertainty related to the past year have acted as vulnerabilities with a major impact on the population’s mental health, while the rate of the emotional and behavioral issues has been on the rise during this period. The impact of the mental health issues on the our daily activities, on the physical health is major. So, the psychological support are essential for those in need,” said Anca Dobrean, President APCCR.

“COVID-19 pandemic has destabilized society and has put all of us to the test, both professionally and personally (…) This project responds to a real need of the society and that’s why we mobilized our resources, putting technology to good use, one more time,” stated Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania.