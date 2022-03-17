Photo taken by a Romanian, on the front page of the New York Times

A photo depicting the tragedy of Ukrainian refugees, taken in Suceava, was published on the front page by the New York Times. The photo was taken by the Romanian photojournalist Cristian Movilă.

The image features a Ukrainian mother holding her little boy in her arms, both of them refugees from the war, sheltered in the hotel of the entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi.

Photographer Cristian Movilă says that the beauty of the image made it selected by the editors of the daily to open the front page of Monday’s edition, to illustrate a feature about Ukrainian refugees who are forced to leave their country to save their lives due to the Russian invasion.

Cristian Movilă has been collaborating for many years with the prestigious American daily, during this period covering topics related to the war in Ukraine together with the NY Times reporter Patricia Cohen.