Photographer explains picture with Carpathians visible in Bucharest following controversies

The photo with the Carpathians being visible from Bucharest has made a fuss on social media, with many arguing the photo has been edited in Photoshop.

The author, photographer Dan Mihai Balanescu has denied the Photoshop editing, explaining how he managed to capture the mountains from the rooftop of a tall building in the Capital.

“It is not the first time when I take such picture, I captured the Carpathians from Bucharest almost every year, both in summer and winter. It is a phenomenon due to the lens I used. When you use lens with wide focal, it is called compression. The plan compresses, because the photo is in 2D, not in 3D, and things are compressed then. But I can guarantee, I captured images even with the mobile phone, they are very visible even with the naked eye. Besides, on Wednesday the weather conditions were very good, the atmosphere was clear after the rain the previous day, the chill in the morning, the fresh air,” the photographer told Digi24.

Balanescu rejected the accusations that the image would have been edited in Photoshop. “No, it is not an edited photo, the mountains can be seldom seen from the tall buildings, especially those who are working in northern Bucharest, in Pipera, only that the Carpathians are hardly seen so clearly. In this picture even the chalet on Omu Peak is visible“, Dan Mihai Bălănescu added.