On the morning of Friday, October 31, a small aircraft belonging to the Higher School of Civil Aviation overshot the runway of Bucharest Băneasa “Aurel Vlaicu” Airport upon landing and entered the grass area.

The landing took place at 08.28, and there were two people on board the aircraft, who were not injured. The aircraft was towed to the parking positions of the Higher School of Civil Aviation.

- Advertisement -

The runway of Baneasa Airport was reopened and became operational again at 09.25.

The Ryanair Memmingen – Bucharest and Wizz Air Naples – Bucharest flights, which were scheduled to land at Baneasa Airport, were redirected to Henri Coandă Airport.

The incident is being investigated by the competent authorities. The aircraft is now in the hangar of the Higher School of Civil Aviation. The Ryanair plane will return to Baneasa Airport in about 30 minutes, from where it will take off for Memmingen.