PM: Actions of those opposing vaccination, facemasks, similar to the terrorists’

PM Florin Cîțu has compared the actions of those who are challenging the vaccination and the facemasks to those of the terrorists.

“For the last year, there is a campaign in Romania against the actions taken by the Government to stop the pandemic. There is a campaign against wearing face masks in the public space. There is a campaign against the social distancing measures and a campaign against vaccination. In my view, these actions are similar to the actions of some terrorists, for to foil this action that aims at improving the health of all Romanians is an action that tries to undermine the state authority,” the prime minister stated today.

He added that the vaccination must go on, as long as the European Medicine Agency showed there are ni links between the blood clot cases and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

“The vaccination campaign must continue with all types of vaccines, with monitoring potential side effects. Nothing has changed. As fir the type of vaccine at issue within the public space, the European Medicine Agency says very clearly there are no clues at this moment to link the vaccines to those several blood clot cases.”