PM: Romania has spent over EUR 10 M since the war in Ukraine

Romania has spent 51 million RON (approx. EUR 10,306,386) so far since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday, after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. He announced that and documents will be submitted to Brussels as of upcoming weeks to start settlements to reimburse these payments.

PM Ciuca also announced that the costs that Romania insures for Ukrainian citizens have also been established, more precisely 50 RON per day per person, for those who will be accommodated in the spaces provided by the state institutions and 100 RON per person, for those accommodated in private venues. About RON 208 million will be provided from the reserve fund for this purpose.

The Romanian PM also said that local authorities are coordinated with the Moldovan authorities to enable a green corridor in order to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens through the Republic of Moldova, by providing means of transport to the Moldovan authorities and by increasing the necessary means and personnel so that they can process more easily the Ukrainian citizens at the border in Romania.

“Last night we have empowered the Department for Emergency Situations to start preparing for the organization of a humanitarian hub in Romania, in Suceava. For this, I have spoken to President Klaus Iohannis, to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and also to Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs. We are convinced that this hub, under the coordination of the authorities in Brussels, will be able to facilitate and ensure the coherence of the entire effort that is being made to help the Ukrainian citizens and in this way I want to emphasize: the contribution of the Romanian authorities is significant,” the prime minister stated.