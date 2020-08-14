PM: Terraces to be opened till midnight

The terraces will be opened until 24:00hrs, PM Ludovic Orban has announced. The terraces’ working hours had been limited till 23:00hrs in the past two weeks.

“We had several requests to extend the programme for terraces until 24:00hrs and I have my consent. There will be a resolution by the National Committee for Emergency Situations in this respect”, the premier said.

On July 29, PM Orban explained that certain activities, such as terraces will be closed after 23:00hrs, as there is a higher risk of contagion here after that hour.

Terraces have re-opened in Romania since June 1, but the indoor activity of the restaurants is still closed.