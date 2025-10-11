Polar Air and Blizzard Warning Issued for Romania

Meteorologists from Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) have issued a yellow weather alert for strong winds, in effect starting this morning, targeting Moldavia, Dobruja, and western Oltenia. Gusts are expected to reach 70 km/h, while in high mountain areas, winds could exceed 140 km/h, causing blizzard conditions. Starting Tuesday, a polar air mass will bring cold autumn temperatures across the country.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced that the strong wind warning affects eastern, southeastern, and southwestern regions of Romania—specifically Moldavia, Dobruja, and western Oltenia. Meteorologist Mihai Buștiu explained on Digi24 that wind gusts will reach 50–70 km/h in lowland areas, while in the Southern Carpathians, gusts of 70–90 km/h are expected, with even higher speeds on the ridges.

“In the Țarcu area, we currently have gusts exceeding 140 km/h, which prompted the issuance of a red alert valid until 12:00 for that region. Snow is also falling there, creating blizzard conditions. It’s true winter weather, with extremely strong gusts exceeding 140 km/h. Toward the evening, the wind is expected to gradually weaken,” said the meteorologist.

Yellow Wind Alert – Saturday

The yellow weather alert remains in effect until 11:00 PM for the Southern Carpathians. After this period, wind intensity will gradually begin to decrease. However, the chilly sensation will persist, amplified by the strong gusts.

In addition to the wind, light rain will occur locally in the northern, central, and eastern regions of the country, though precipitation amounts will be minimal. In high mountain areas, above 1,700–1,800 meters, blizzard-like snowfall is expected.

Sunday Brings Calmer Weather

Sunday will bring a gradual improvement in weather conditions, with fewer showers and pleasant temperatures for mid-autumn. Maximum temperatures will range between 13–14°C in the north and up to 21–22°C in the south, including Bucharest.

“In the Capital, after the morning rain, we expect the sun to come out around noon, with temperatures rising again to 20–21°C. Sunday will also bring nice weather in Bucharest, with around 21°C at midday. However, next week we’ll see some changes,” added meteorologist Mihai Buștiu.

Polar Air Over Central and Eastern Europe

Starting Monday, however, the weather will change dramatically. A mass of polar air will descend over Central and Eastern Europe, leading to a significant temperature drop, especially in the north, where highs will reach only 10–11°C. By Tuesday, the cold air will spread across the entire country.

Between Tuesday and Friday, maximum temperatures will range from 9 to 16°C, while nighttime lows will drop below freezing, particularly in the north and east. In eastern Transylvania, minimum temperatures could fall to –4 or even –5°C, while Bucharest will record lows of 3–4°C.

Meteorologists warn that frost and freezing temperatures will be recorded on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, especially in northern Romania.

“Starting Tuesday, temperatures will drop considerably, marking a cold spell expected to last until around next Friday, based on current data,” said the ANM meteorologist.

Few Showers, But Cold Weather Ahead

Next week will bring little precipitation, with isolated showers in the central, eastern, and southeastern regions, mainly at the beginning of the week. From Thursday, weather conditions will gradually improve, and rainfall will become less frequent.

Although rainfall levels will return to normal for October, temperatures will remain below seasonal averages.

“If now we have 20–22°C, starting Tuesday the weather will once again turn colder than normal for this time of year. It will be a week of chilly mornings, frost, and modest daytime highs for mid-autumn,” concluded the ANM meteorologist.

Romania is experiencing a weekend marked by strong winds and blizzard conditions in the mountains, with an improvement on Sunday in Bucharest, followed by a sharp temperature drop from Tuesday onward as polar air settles in. Temperatures will fall below normal values, and in the north and east, frost and freezing nights are expected.