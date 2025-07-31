Polish and Romanian F-16s Secure NATO Airspace over the Baltic

Since March 2025, Polish and Romanian F-16 fighter jets have been patrolling the skies above the Baltic region, conducting NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania. This joint operation underscores NATO’s steadfast commitment to protecting its eastern flank and maintaining continuous vigilance over Allied airspace.

Poland leads this 13th rotation of the Baltic Air Policing mission, while Romania’s “Carpathian Vipers” return for their third deployment. Together, these two NATO allies operate around the clock, ready to intercept any unidentified aircraft that approach or violate NATO airspace. Their presence ensures rapid, effective responses to potential threats, bolstering regional security.

Flying the versatile F-16 Fighting Falcon — a multi-role combat aircraft known for its speed, agility, and advanced radar systems — both Polish and Romanian pilots maintain high readiness levels. These jets allow for swift interception and tracking of suspicious flights, helping prevent accidents or hostile incursions.

Lieutenant Colonel ‘Shooter,’ Commanding Officer of the Polish detachment, emphasized the team’s readiness: “We are ready 24/7 here. The pilots and maintainers who are deployed here for four months in Šiauliai are prepared to launch aircraft at a moment’s notice. Dedicated personnel constantly monitor the skies to detect any early signs of potential threats so we can act early and prevent any dangerous situations.”

Colonel Vasile Petrea, Romanian detachment commander, highlighted the broader significance of the mission: “It’s not only about Baltic airspace; it’s about NATO airspace. We’re standing together, fighting together, and protecting each other. This mission demonstrates NATO’s commitment to all member states.”

When asked about the types of aircraft they frequently encounter, Colonel Petrea explained, “Most of the time, these are jets from the Russian Federation—whether cargo planes, reconnaissance aircraft, or training flights. Whenever they approach too close to NATO airspace, we have to be ready to take off and respond immediately.”

Addressing the people of Lithuania, Colonel Petrea expressed a shared sense of history and purpose: “Given our shared experiences and history under eastern influence, we understand deeply the importance of protecting democracy. That is what we are committed to at this moment.”

This joint Polish-Romanian deployment in Lithuania symbolizes the strength of NATO’s solidarity and collective defense. By standing guard over the Baltic skies, these allied forces help safeguard peace and security across the region — a vital message amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.