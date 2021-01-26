Politico: At this pace, Romania would hit the EC vaccination target in September 2022

To hit Commission target, EU vaccine rollout should be 5 times faster, says Politico, adding that EU member states need to speed up in vaccinating 70 percent of adults by the end of September.

“At this point, that goal is wildly off. If the current pace of vaccination persists, the bloc as a whole would reach only 15 percent by the end of September. Based on the average of the past week, the bloc would have to ramp up vaccination by a factor of five to hit its target,” the article points out.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides described this target on Tuesday as “ambitious,” but the Commission has resisted offering a specific date for the summer cut-off.

Nevertheless, Romania is among the top countries on vaccination speed and number of vaccinated people against the novel coronavirus.

At the current pace, the goal assumed by the EU would be reached only in March 2024. For instance, Latvia should accelerate its vaccination pace by 17 times, Italy by 10 ten, Hungary by 9 times and Bulgaria…by 29 times.

Romania tops the vaccination ranking in the EU, ranking second after Malta. Even so, according to the Politco projections, Romania would reach the 70 percent target only in December 2022 if it maintained the current vaccination pace and to reach the deadline it should increase the pace of the daily rollout by three times. Keeping the existing pace, Romania would have only 26% of the adult population vaccinated by September 22, 2021.

The pace of the vaccination campaigns depends on a variety of factors, starting with the number of doses necessary. Logistic challenges — posed by vaccine supply, transportation and storage — are also hampering vaccination efforts.