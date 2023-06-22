Politico: The West wants Ukrainian pilots to train on the F-16 in Romania

NATO countries are getting closer to starting a program to supply Ukraine with F-16 aircraft in a few months, and the coalition of Western countries is considering Romania as a possible base for training Ukrainian pilots, sources to Politico revealed.

“Romania is one of the sites that the coalition is looking at for hosting training in,” said an anonymous Western official.

The group is working to negotiate a contract to conduct the aircraft training at a site in Romania, a current and former Pentagon officials said. It’s likely that Lockheed Martin, which builds the F-16, would conduct the training, the sources added.

Romania’s air force operates a fleet of 17 second-hand F-16 aircraft, purchased from Portugal, and is set to buy another 32 aircraft from Norway. However, Bucharest recently approved a plan to purchase the more advanced F-35, notes Politico. Romania plays an essential role in NATO’s air police mission, an international operational force dedicated to the continuous patrolling of European skies in order to react quickly to airspace violations. NATO countries mobilize regularly to intercept Russian aircraft flying in the area, the publication mentions.