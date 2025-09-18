Poll: 3 in 4 Romanians Say Ukraine War Directly Affects Country

Almost 75% of Romanians believe that the war in Ukraine affects our country to a very large and quite large extent, according to the Informat.ro – Inscop Research barometer conducted between September 1-9.

Inscop Director Remus Ștefureac explained that the survey results indicate that Romanians’ anxiety is mainly caused by two effects, the first being “the country’s security in the face of the risk of conflict expansion” and the second being the economic crisis – energy prices, inflation, etc. “75% of Romanians believe that the war in Ukraine is affecting Romania to a very large and quite large extent. Opinions are evenly distributed among the various socio-demographic groups, which shows that the implications of the conflict triggered by Russia are deeply felt by the Romanian population. The state of anxiety of citizens is mainly caused by two effects: the country’s security in the face of the risk of conflict expansion, respectively the economic crisis (energy prices, inflation)”, Ștefureac stated, according to a press release.

He added that “PSD voters, women, people over the age of 60, residents of Bucharest and large cities, and those with higher education are more concerned about the risk of the conflict expanding, while AUR voters, young people aged 18–29, people with primary education, rural residents, and public sector employees are more concerned than the general population about the economic implications of the war (inflation, energy prices, economic crisis).”

Impact of the war in Ukraine

39.6% of respondents believe that the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very large extent, 35.3% to a fairly large extent, 11.2% to a small extent, and 11.3% to a very small extent or not at all. 2.7% don’t know or did not respond.

Those who believe the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very large or fairly large extent include: 73% of PSD voters, 78% of PNL voters, 69% of USR voters, and 77% of AUR voters, as well as 72% of men and 78% of women; 69% of young people under 30, 76% of those aged 30–44, 75% of those aged 45–59, and 76% of those over 60. 69% of people with primary education, 76% with secondary education, and 79% with higher education; 79% of Bucharest residents, 70% of those living in cities with over 90,000 inhabitants, 75% of those in smaller towns, and 76% of rural residents. Among public sector employees, 76% share this view, compared to 79% of those working in the private sector.

Those who believe the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a small extent or very little/not at all include: 20% of PSD voters, 22% of PNL voters, 30% of USR voters, and 20% of AUR voters, as well as 26% of men and 19% of women; 31% of young people under 30, 22% of those aged 30–44, 19% of those aged 45–59, and 21% of those over 60. 26% of people with primary education, 22% with secondary education, and 19% with higher education; 20% of Bucharest residents, 27% of those in cities with over 90,000 inhabitants, 22% of those in smaller towns, and 21% of rural residents. Similarly, 22% of public sector employees and 21% of private sector employees believe the impact of the war in the neighboring country on Romania is limited.

Concerns related to the war in Ukraine

When asked what worries them most about the war in Ukraine, 43.5% of Romanians mentioned Romania’s security and the risk of the conflict spreading, 36.2% the economic crisis (energy prices, inflation), 8.5% the stability of the European Union and NATO, and 7.5% the situation of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. 0.7% indicated something else, while 3.7% didn’t know or did not respond.

PSD voters, women, people over 60, residents of Bucharest, and those in large cities are the groups most concerned about Romania’s security and the risk of conflict expansion. The economic crisis is most often mentioned by AUR voters, young people under 30, people with primary education, rural residents, and public sector employees.

The data was collected between September 1–9, 2025, through interviews conducted using questionnaires. The survey was carried out using the CATI method (telephone interviews) on a simple, stratified sample of 1,103 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) for Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over. The maximum admitted margin of error is ±2.95%, at a 95% confidence level.

Source: Informat.ro and INSCOP Research Barometer