Poll: More than half of Romanians would vote for a nationalist party, which promotes religious values ​​and supports the traditional family

The electoral potential of nationalist parties remains high. Over 65% of Romanians would vote for a nationalist party, which promotes religious values ​​and supports the traditional family, according to chapter six of the opinion poll entitled “Public distrust: West vs. West. East, the rise of the nationalist current in the era of misinformation and the phenomenon of false news ” conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield and commissioned by the think tank STRATEGIC Thinking Group.

When it comes to the hypothetical voting intention for a nationalist party, 65.7% of Romanians would vote for a nationalist party, which promotes religious values ​​and supports the traditional family (compared to 68.7% in September 2021, 59.5% in June 2021 and 66.4% in March 2021). 32.8% state that they would not vote for such a party (compared to 28.2% in September 2021, 34.8% in June 2021 and 31.3% in March 2021). 1.5% of respondents do not know or do not answer.

Regarding the intention to vote hypothetically for a nationalist party that would propose Romania’s exit from the EU, of the 65.7% who state that they would vote for a nationalist party, 39.7% (compared to 41.4% in September 2021 and 35.3% in June 2021) would maintain its option if such a party proposed measures and policies that could determine Romania’s exit from the European Union (which represents approximately 26% of the total survey participants).

At the same time, 55.1% of the voters of a nationalist party would change their option in the case of its anti-European policy (compared to 53.8% in September 2021 and 60.7% in June 2021). 5.2% do not know or do not answer.

“The hypothetical vote for a nationalist party (two-thirds of the population) is a general indicator that shows the people’s concern for a better representation of the country’s interests, and not an exact measure of the electoral score that could be obtained by a party that he declares himself a nationalist. For example, when asked if a nationalist party would vote for Romania if it proposed Romania’s exit from the EU, only a quarter of Romanians remain willing to vote for such a party. And if a party with a nationalist orientation were to propose an approach to Russia, only 17% of Romanians would have voted, ”said Remus Ștefureac, president of Strategic Thinking Group.

Regarding the intention to vote hypothetically for a nationalist party that would propose a rapprochement of Romania with Russia, of the 65.7% who state that they would vote for a nationalist party, 26% (compared to 21.3% in June 2021 and 26, 5% in September 2021) would maintain its option if such a party proposed a rapprochement with Russia (which represents about 17% of the total survey participants). Also, 68.4% of the voters of a nationalist party would change their option in case of a policy of rapprochement with Russia of such a party (compared to 74.9% in June 2021 and 67.4% in September 2021 ). 5.6% do not know or do not answer.