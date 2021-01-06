Population census due in 2021 postponed for 2022

The Romanian population census scheduled to take place in 2021 will be delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national authorities decided that it’s better for the census to not take place anymore in 2021 for many people in isolation or under quarantine and census takers can easily got infected.

“The population census in Romania will take place in June 2022, and, as a first, data will be also collected online”, said Andrei Tudorel, president of the National Institute of Statistics Romania (INS).

In a first stage, the personal data of the population will be collected from various sources. In the second stage people will be invited to access an online platform where to fill personal data such as religion. The municipalities will help people in the countryside.

In the last stage people who did not fill their personal details on the Internet will be contacted at their houses.

This year though there will be an agricultural census that will start in May and will last two months.