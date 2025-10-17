Powerful Explosion in Bucharest Block: At least 3 Dead, 13 Injured
The apartment building is at risk of collapsing,appeal to residents not to enter the building for documents or other luggage.
An extremely powerful explosion occurred on Friday morning at a residential building in the Bucharest neighborhood of Rahova, in Sector 5 of the capital. Initial images show that two floors of an eight-story building were affected, with the most damaged apartments on the upper floors, on the corner.
ISUBIF reported that at least 3 people died. The Ministry of Health stated that 13 victims were urgently taken to hospital. Among the injured are two children, Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete told Antena 3 CNN.
Two floors of an 8-story building in Sector 5 of the Capital collapsed after an explosion
The nearby “Dimitrie Bolintineanu” Theoretical High School was evacuated.
12 victims were transported to the following hospitals: Universitar, Grigore Alexandrescu, Floreasca, Matei Balș, Militar and Bagdasar. A 63-year-old man with multiple trauma and thoracic and cranial trauma arrived at Floreasca Hospital. He was taken to the operating room, the Ministry of Health said. A 56-year-old woman with lumbar trauma also arrived there, and an 86-year-old man is on the way, with a suspected femur fracture. A 56-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman with burns arrived at Bagdasar, and were intubated.
Students and teachers from the “Dimitrie Bolintineanu” Theoretical High School were evacuated, according to IGSU. An RO-Alert message was also sent to the population to avoid movement in the area of intervention of the crews and to comply with the recommendations sent by the authorities. In support of the forces intervening on the spot, 2 dog teams were also sent to carry out search missions inside the affected building.
The explosion also affected another nearby apartment building, where parts of the building’s facade were observed to have come loose, according to the Ilfov-Bucharest Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF).
A man who told Antena 3 CNN that he lives on the floor where the explosion occurred in the apartment building said that on Thursday there was a smell of gas on the landing and an intervention team checked and solved the problem. He claims that on Friday morning when he left for work, there was still a smell of gas in the hallway of the apartment building.
Raed Arafat, DSU Head: The building risks collapsing
