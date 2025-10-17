Powerful Explosion in Bucharest Block: At least 3 Dead, 13 Injured

An extremely powerful explosion occurred on Friday morning at a residential building in the Bucharest neighborhood of Rahova, in Sector 5 of the capital. Initial images show that two floors of an eight-story building were affected, with the most damaged apartments on the upper floors, on the corner.

ISUBIF reported that at least 3 people died. The Ministry of Health stated that 13 victims were urgently taken to hospital. Among the injured are two children, Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete told Antena 3 CNN.

Two floors of an 8-story building in Sector 5 of the Capital collapsed after an explosion

The nearby “Dimitrie Bolintineanu” Theoretical High School was evacuated.

12 victims were transported to the following hospitals: Universitar, Grigore Alexandrescu, Floreasca, Matei Balș, Militar and Bagdasar. A 63-year-old man with multiple trauma and thoracic and cranial trauma arrived at Floreasca Hospital. He was taken to the operating room, the Ministry of Health said. A 56-year-old woman with lumbar trauma also arrived there, and an 86-year-old man is on the way, with a suspected femur fracture. A 56-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman with burns arrived at Bagdasar, and were intubated.

Students and teachers from the “Dimitrie Bolintineanu” Theoretical High School were evacuated, according to IGSU. An RO-Alert message was also sent to the population to avoid movement in the area of ​​intervention of the crews and to comply with the recommendations sent by the authorities. In support of the forces intervening on the spot, 2 dog teams were also sent to carry out search missions inside the affected building.

The explosion also affected another nearby apartment building, where parts of the building’s facade were observed to have come loose, according to the Ilfov-Bucharest Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF).

A man who told Antena 3 CNN that he lives on the floor where the explosion occurred in the apartment building said that on Thursday there was a smell of gas on the landing and an intervention team checked and solved the problem. He claims that on Friday morning when he left for work, there was still a smell of gas in the hallway of the apartment building.

Raed Arafat, DSU Head: The building risks collapsing

The block of flats in the Rahova neighbourhood where the explosion took place on Friday morning has been completely evacuated. Only firefighters remain inside, searching for possible victims. State Secretary Raed Arafat, Head of the Emergency Situations Department, has appealed to residents not to enter the block for documents or other luggage.

“The first verdict is that the block is at risk of collapse. It is completely evacuated,” Raed Arafat said in a press statement from the scene of the explosion.

“Only the search operation continues in the block. You cannot enter for documents and other luggage. The request to the population is not to risk entering the block,” added the coordinator of the Department for Emergency Situations. Firefighters from a special search and rescue unit are now intervening in the block, which is intervening on the lower floors where the explosion occurred to check if there are any more victims. ChatGPT said: In a press statement from the scene, Raed Arafat stated that gas is most likely the cause of the explosion. “Most likely gas. That is certain. We can hardly say it was anything else. But what happened and how it happened—there are many aspects still under discussion. Specialists in the field will need to come and determine exactly what occurred and how it happened,” said the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Distrigaz: Gas Supply Cut for a Day in Rahova After Solenoid Valve Seal Tampered The natural gas supply to the Rahova block was interrupted a day ago by a team from Distrigaz Sud Rețele, which also sealed the solenoid valve, states the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), which cites information from the distribution operator in a press release. According to the cited source, on October 16, following a notification, the distribution operator stopped the natural gas supply service, remotely operating the solenoid valve. Subsequently, a crew went to the address and sealed the respective solenoid valve. On October 17, following a new notification, the Distrigaz Sud Rețele crew that went to the location noticed that the seal that had been placed the previous day was broken. According to ANRE, the time at which the seal was found to be broken was approximately 09:30. “Shortly after this finding, the explosion occurred,” according to the cited source. This time, however, does not coincide with a video recording from a store in the area that dates the explosion to 9:06 AM. ANRE announced that it will start an inspection at Distrigaz Sud Rețele to determine whether there was any mistake in the operator’s intervention, based on the complaints received from citizens. PM Bolojan: “Two injured will be transferred abroad. The block will most likely be demolished” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had an initial reaction after the explosion of the apartment building in the Rahova neighborhood, which resulted in three deaths. The Head of the Executive announced that two people, seriously injured, will be transferred abroad for treatment. Also, from the first estimates, it is very likely that the apartment building can no longer be rehabilitated and will be demolished. “I express my sympathy for the families of the deceased, for the injured and for all the residents of the block, whose lives have been turned upside down. I understand that there are three deceased people and two more are in serious condition. Two of the injured have serious burns, and, according to the Minister of Health, it was agreed that they will be transferred abroad for treatment. The other cases are stable, but this tragedy has caused not only victims, but also damage to the building’s resistance structure. From the first estimates, it is very likely that the block can no longer be rehabilitated and will be demolished”, the Prime Minister said on Friday in an interview with Radio România Actualități. Ilie Bolojan also announced that around 400 people were affected and raised the issue of housing insurance again: “If the block of flats can be rehabilitated, there are programs of the Ministry of Development that can be accessed. If not, we will have to analyze the situation of housing insurance in that building. Unfortunately, because for years we have not managed to build a solid culture of housing insurance in Romania, when such tragedies occur, such as the one in Broșteni, in Suceava, we find that only a small part of the apartments are insured. We have also tried through support schemes to support insured homes to a greater extent, but this situation shows, once again, how vulnerable we are when these protective measures are lacking.” Affected families will receive money and accommodation The interim mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu, announced that all those affected by the explosion in Rahova will have accommodation provided and “will have a place to live tonight and in the following period”. He also stated that he has convened a meeting of the General Council today at 2:00 p.m. to approve a project that provides for the granting of financial aid to individuals and families affected by the explosion in Rahova. “We can ensure that all those affected will have somewhere to live tonight and in the following period. We will meet again several times throughout the day, precisely to determine the needs and see the availabilities. The City Hall of the Capital will convene an emergency General Council meeting today, at 2:00 p.m., to adopt those changes and regulations, so that we can provide whatever these families need,” explained Stelian Bujduveanu, on Friday, in a statement delivered in the area of ​​Rahova where the explosion took place.