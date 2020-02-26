President calls for calm on coronavirus. ‘There is no reason for panic’

President Klaus Iohannis has made a new call for calm on the topic of coronavirus, saying after the CSAT meeting today that there are no reasons for panic and that “the institutions have taken all necessary measures in due time”.

The CSAT decided that the Government will allot the financial resources for the purchase of individual protection equipment, isolation airlock chambers and medicines.

Iohannis asked though that the mobilisation level stays high, “as we deal with a global medical emergency”, yet calling for calm and urging mass media to report correctly over the coronavirus topic.

“I resume the call to mass media as well, use correct and constant reports to inform the citizens, but in a balanced manner, without excesses, without attempts to turn the information in something sensational”, the head of state underscored.