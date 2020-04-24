President hails support of private companies and NGOs in setting up support medical unit near Bucharest. Officials welcomed by little robot Escu

President Klaus Iohannis has praised the involvement of private companies and NGOs in endorsing the state’s efforts to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, after visiting together with PM Ludovic Orban, Interior and Health ministers, Marcel Vela and Nelu Tataru and Raed Arafat, the chief of the Department for Emergency Situations, the “Bucurestii Noi” Medical Support Unit, set up following a Auchan-Leroy Merlin initiative, joined by other tens of companies.

In early April, Auchan and Leroy Merlin companies have initiated the construction of a support medical centre to hospitalise people who have been infected with coronavirus, but who are not in a critical condition.

A building owned by Leroy Merlin, located on Bucharest’s ring road, in Mogosoaia area has been revamped into a mobile medical unit to receive, trial and hospitalise patients infected with COVID-19 who are not serious cases. The patients in serious condition will be sent to hospitals. The 7,500-sqm area has all basic utilities (sewage, water, energy) and will be equipped from donations. So, the two companies that initiated the project has called on the business environment to endorse the project through products and services.

“We are in a special facility here, in a warehouse especially designed for COVID-19 patients who have mild forms of the infection. It is a totally atypical facility in a space initially designed to host a warehouse and a store (…) I want to say that I really appreciate this private initiative, started by Auchan and Leroy Merlin, and joined by other private firms and NGOs which came up with support, materials, work, money (…) I am impressed”, said the Romanian President.

He also thanked other volunteers who joined this project.

“I want to thank all that are involved here, private persons, NGOs, volunteers, for there have been many volunteers. I understand a similar project will be somewhere else in the country. I am very glad that entrepreneurs, NGOs, physical persons have understood not to leave the state alone to manage this epidemic (…)”, the head of state added.

The officials who visited the Modular Hospital in Bucurestii Noi have been welcomed by an assistant robot, one of those few who are among the medical staff of the mobile unit. “Welcome, Mr. President! My name is Escu and I am on duty at the Covid-19 Modular Hospital. We are going through difficult times, but everything will be OK!”, little robot Escu told the head of state.

Little robots will guide patients through the mobile hospital, will serve the meals and will also have other non-medical tasks.

Bucurestii Noi Medical Support Unit, equipped by Auchan and Leroy Merlin, with the help of other companies, have been concluded in 19 days and it accommodates:

350 hospital beds

accommodation areas for doctors

toilets and showers for patients

separate dining areas for the medical staff and for patients

media area for patients