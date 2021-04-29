President Iohannis visits first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest: Anyone can take the jab here, including foreign residents in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis has visited the first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest on Thursday, set up in Constitutiei Square, in front of the Parliament building. The head of state said this type of vaccination is a success, and that anyone can take the anti-Covid jab here, without previous appointment, including foreign residents in Romania and the Romanians who are living abroad.

President Iohannis underlined that the action is a success, considering the high interest of people, also announcing that more such centres will be set up in Romania, with people being able to get vaccinated from their cars.

“Anyone who wants can come and get vaccinated in these centres, including the foreign citizens with residence in Romania, or the Romanian from Diaspora. It is important that this campaign gains more and more speed, for the vaccination is the only way to get out of the pandemic”, he argued.



The President added that it’s a new stage of the vaccination campaign, with no more red tape procedures needed.

“I am convinced that new vaccination events, marathons and drive-through centres will be established in Bucharest and countrywide. We all need to understand that this vaccination is a must,” the head of state stressed.

The first drive-through vaccination centrein the Capital opened this morning at 08:00hrs, with drivers queuing for the jab. Health Ministry officials assured there are enough doses for all those who want to get vaccinated. Hundreds have taken the jab by this hour.

The drive-through centre has four flows and the vaccine used is the one produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.