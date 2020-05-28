President: Terraces and beaches to open as June 1. No affidavits to leave the locality

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Thursday after a meeting at Cotroceni Palace with PM Ludovic Orban and several ministers that some restrictions will be lifted as of Monday, June 1. Therefore, the president announced that terraces and beaches will open as of June 1 and that people won’t need affidavits anymore to leave their locality of residence.

“We also have almost 200 cases of COVID-19 in Romania today, almost 200 patients in intensive care, so we cannot talk about a significant decline of the epidemic yet. So: watch out, watch out, watch out!

As for the relaxation measures, we also have some positive news. Starting June 1, several activities will be resumed. Therefore, terraces will open as of June 1. It’s clear however that very special measures will be still needed, they will be communicated in due time. Tables will have to be placed at a 2-metres distance, with maximum 4 people at at a table.

We’ll also be able to go to the beach as of June 1, but a 2-metre distance is needed here, as well, between the sun loungers”, Iohannis pointed out.

The head of state also said that the international road and railway transport will be resumed, while open air shows attended by maximum 500 people will be also allowed as of Monday. Spectators will though have to take their seats under certain conditions.

Romanians will not need affidavits anymore to leave their locality of residence.

As for the sports competitions, they will be allowed only for outside sports.

Shopping malls will remain closed for now, with no precise date for re-opening. Three days ago, nine owners of shopping centers in Bucharest and 24 regional cities have sent a letter to the Government asking to allow them to resume activities in the large size malls, claiming they have lost EUR 750 million so far due the coronavirus pandemic and that almost 90,000 employees are directly or indirectly affected, having their employment contracts suspended.

High school entrance exam to have a second session for the sick or quarantined students

The Romanian President also announced that the high school entrance exam will have a second session just for the pupils who will not be able to attend the first session on June 15 due to medical reasons. The same conditions are valid for the pupils who are taking their Baccalaureate, with a second session to be held in August.

“A second session of the National Evaluation will be held on June 29 for the children who are sick, who are found with fever, who are in self-isolation at home with their family, who are in quarantine,” the president said.