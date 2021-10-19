President to convene a meeting with the relevant authorities to impose restrictions in the Covid crisis

In a press conference at Cotroceni Palace this evening, on a day with an all-time record of Covid daily infections, President Klaus Iohannis announced he would convene a meeting tomorrow (e.n. Wednesday) with all relevant authorities in the country in the view of imposing restrictions, which are the only solution “to reduce the spread of the infections”.

“It is a time of suffering, a national drama of terrible proportions. The top priority is saving lives. Any other topics come second”, the head of state said.

“18,863 is not a simple number. 574 is not a simple number, there are 574 hearts of Romanians who stopped beating because they lost the fight with this deadly virus.1,805 is not a simple number, there are 1,805 Romanians who fight for every breath.These are just today’s reports. In reality, millions of Romanians are affected, with their lives changed.This nightmare shows us that wave 4 is proving more aggressive.The causes are many, now what still matters is to succeed in overcoming this great scale. Today’s figures confirm that what has been done so far has not been done,” Iohannis pointed out.

“Mothers and fathers permanently separated from their children who will never be able to be comforted by the loss of their parents. People who lose those they love, without saying goodbye, people who now bury with their loved ones and a part of their soul (….)

Crowded hospitals, intensive care units that can no longer cope, exhausted doctors. This nightmare shows us that, unfortunately, wave four proves to be much more aggressive even than the most pessimistic expectations and forecasts,” the Romanian president continued.

Iohannis accused that preparations for this fourth wave of the pandemic, amid “a too far slow vaccination campaign” were deficient, while causes are multiple. “But even we see who was wrong and what were the mistakes, all that matters now is to succeed in overcoming this supreme crisis. The authorities’ lack of concrete actions is alarming and figures unfortunately confirm that nothing has been done from what it should have been done so far”.

Iohannis stressed that “every day, even in these moments, doctors and medical staff in our hospitals are fighting a grueling battle for life”. “But even high-performance medical systems in countries with a developed health infrastructure cannot cope with such a large number of diseases.That is why we have asked for foreign aid and we are grateful to all the states that come to our aid,” he said.

The President underlined that the only solution to get out of this crisis is for people to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, while assuring the vaccines are safe and efficient.

“Dear Romanians, vaccination is the only solution we see that works in all countries.

At the same time, it is he supreme argument against all those who, deliberately or ignorantly contesting vaccines, are indirectly responsible and guilty of the suffering of their peers, against those who are apparently trying to save people from imaginary side effects.

COVID vaccines are safe and effective, just as the severe forms and deaths caused by this disease are real and dramatic.

Conspiracies and fake news theories do great harm to those encouraged to turn down the very solution that could save their lives. At the same time, in order to stop this very aggressive pandemic wave, urgent measures are needed to stop the intense community transmission and they are needed now.”

Klaus Iohannis hinted that more severe restrictions are needed.

“Whether we are talking about the Green Certificate adopted as a matter of urgency by Parliament or other measures capable of reducing mobility and human interaction on the short term, we must never waste another moment in assuming and implementing them, no matter how unpopular it seemed. Any lost or hesitant day can have dramatic effects for all of us, as a society. Dear Romanians, I know it’s very difficult, but don’t lose hope! The history of our hard-fought nation testifies that when we were in solidarity we passed the most terrible trials. We can do it now. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowds, keep your social distance as long as possible! We are in the 12th hour, let’s protect ourselves and save the lives of those close to us!”