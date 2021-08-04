President visits Comana Natural Park: “Let’s protect environment”

President Klaus Iohannis visited the Comana Natural Park in Giurgiu County on Wednesday. During the vist, the head of state warned over the importance of these protected natural areas.

“Through my visit, today, here, I want to draw attention to the importance of these protected natural areas. We have more in Romania, they have a special importance for the environment. At the same time, they are very important if we think about measures to combat climate change. We are on a very hot day, but we see that the forest keeps the temperature lower, similarly, the forests retain water when we face floods. We also had a lot of extraordinary weather phenomena in our country, we had heatwave, torrential rains, severe floods in several areas. We need to be aware of the importance of actions to combat climate change. An area like this, which is very close to Bucharest, has the same value as a park. It is very easy to reach, and the people of Bucharest come here in large numbers. Congratulations on the projects you have presented to us, which will expand this area and make it more accessible to visitors,” said the president, before embarking on a boat trip across the channels of the “small delta” near the Capital.

According to the Presidential Administration, the purpose of the visit is to discuss with the authorities plans and solutions to protect the park and its biodiversity and to widen public access, for recreational and educational purposes, on the importance of nature protection.

“Amid climate change, parks are an oasis of coolness on hot days, can absorb large volumes of rainfall in short periods of time and improve air quality. An additional reason to treat and protect them as a matter of priority,” the Presidential Administration said in a press release.

Comana Natural Park is located 35 kilometers away from Bucharest and it’s the largest protected area in southern Romania, stretching on about 25,000-hectare area. Comana Natural Park was declared a natural reserve on November 30, 2004 and ranks second as biodiversity, after Danube Delta.

The reservation nestles tens of species of plants and animals protected by international laws: 140 species of birds, more than 200 plant categories and subcategories, 70 of which are endangered. Also, numerous protected trees are present here such as wild pear trees with great dimensions and ages, oaks, elms, ashes, birch trees.

Moreover, the area became an ideal travel destination for the weekends, with plenty things to do: visitors can go tree climbing or rope walking with different degrees of difficulty along with a zip line over the lake, can also rent kayaks, bikes, boats or tents.

