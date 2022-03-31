Price hikes and dear of war, Romanians’ highest concerns, IRES says

The price hikes worry Romanians the most, according to an opinion poll conducted by IRES in March. Fear of war comes second in the Romanians’ concern ranking.

38% of respondents indicated that they are currently most concerned about rising prices, 34% said they were afraid of war, 6% – the political situation, and 6% – fear of disease, according to the survey. Rising prices were the main concern of Romanians last year as well, but in second place was the fear of disease.

Thus, 30% of those surveyed said that in 2021 they were most concerned about rising prices, 27% – fear of illness, 7% – political situation, 6% – fear of war, 6% – job insecurity, 6 % – the lack of jobs.

The IRES survey was conducted between March 11 and 17, on a sample of 1,051 people over the age of 18 and has a maximum margin error of 3.1%.