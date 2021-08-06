Pride Parade not authorized in Bucharest, for the first time in 15 years

The representatives of the ACCEPT Association protested in front of the Capital City Hall and accused the institution led by Nicușor Dan of not authorizing the “Bucharest Pride Parade” on Calea Victoriei this year. In reply, the Bucharest City Hall said that, on the day of the march, Calea Victoriei is open to pedestrian traffic and that this “reduces the possibility” of protecting the protesters. The mayor’s office offered “several options”, including organizing the march on Kiseleff or Magheru Boulevard.

“For the first time in the last 15 years, Bucharest City Hall is boycotting the organization of the Bucharest Pride Parade just one week before the event”, reads the ACCEPT Facebook post, accompanied by the video from the protest that some representatives supported in in front of the PMB headquarters. ACCEPT chanted “Our freedom, not your censorship” and “Homophobia in the mayor’s office“.

On the other side, the Bucharest City Hall argued that the Pride Parade could not take place safely because there would be too many people on Calea Victoriei on a Sunday, as the boulevard becomes pedestrian over the weekend.

The “Bucharest Pride Parade”, an event of the LGBT community in Romania, was scheduled to take place on Calea Victoriei, on August 14.

The commission for approving the requests for organizing public meetings in Bucharest argued the dangers to which the participants in the event could be exposed if it took place on Calea Victoriei, where the project “Open Streets” project is also running during the weekend.

“The specialized members of the Commission have warned that on the route proposed by the ACCEPT Association there will already be a significant density of people that can reduce the possibility of law enforcement to protect protesters. Thus, the legal conditions for organizing public meetings provided in art. 2 of Law 60/1991 ”, reads a press release posted on the Facebook page of the Bucharest City Hall.

The City Hall representatives proposed that the “Bucharest Pride Parade” be organized either in the same location (Calea Victoriei) but on another day, or on the same day (August 14) but in a different location, on Kiseleff Road or Magheru Boulevard , with a number of participants adapted to the current sanitary conditions and with the observance of the current norms regarding the public assemblies.