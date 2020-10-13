Private events, weddings and christening parties, forbidden countrywide. What about restaurants, theatres and cinema halls?

Private events, like wedding and christening parties, both indoor and outdoor, will be banned across the entire country until the number of Covid-19 infections drops, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, announced.

“It’s very hard for people attending these events to respect the rules. They cannot wear facemasks, people are dancing. The best protection solution is to stop these events for they are definitely a source of transmission”, he argued.

“If the situation is improving, we can reverse the decision”, he said.

Arafat added that the religious ceremonies for weddings and christening are will not be banned, for there are special rules for these ceremonies. They can be held with 16 people at the most attending.

New rules for restaurants, theatres and cinema halls

At the same time, the National Committee for Emergency Situations has decided that restaurants, theatres and cinema halls will be able to rep-open and have indoor activity in tho cases: with a 50% capacity in the areas where the incidence of COVID-19 cases is up to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, and with a 30% capacity and with restricted schedule till 23:00hrs in the areas where the infection rate ranges from 1.5 up to 3 per thousand inhabitants.

Venues in the areas where the incidence of coronavirus cases is over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants remain closed.

This rule is also valid for casinos.

On the other hand, bars, discos and clubs remain closed.

Terraces remain open under the same conditions as so far: namely tables should be placed at at least 2 metres distance and no more than 6 people can stay at the same table.

In the areas where the incidence is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants, the restaurants from the hotels and pensions remain open only for the people accommodated there.