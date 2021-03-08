Promotions on Women’s Day improve the brand’s image, survey says

Almost 4 out of 10 Romanians (39%) would rather choose brands that have promotions on the occasion of March 8.

2 out of 3 Romanians say that promotions on the occasion of Women’s Day improve the brand’s image.

On International Women’s Day, flowers are the most appropriate gift, say 85% of Romanians, and the amount allocated by most gentlemen is up to 50 lei.

The study by Reveal Marketing Research shows Romanians’ consumption behavior in March, what are their favourite product categories during this period and what is the budget for these expenses.

Brands that communicate offers on the occasion of International Women’s Day are more appreciated by Romanians

Almost 4 out of 10 Romanians (39%) are influenced in their purchase decision by brands that have promotions on the occasion of Women’s Day. They state that these promotions would lead them to purchase the product or service in question. On the other hand, 54% of people are not influenced by promotions on the 8th of March and say they would buy that product / service anyway.

As another recent study by Reveal Marketing Research shows, even if consumers’ buying decisions are not entirely influenced by holiday promotions or campaigns, they do have a positive impact on brands. Even in this case, 2 out of 3 Romanians say that Women’s Day promotions or campaigns improve the brand’s image. 29% of people believe, however, that these campaigns have no effect on the image, and only 5% believe that the 8th of March ads have a negative impact on the brand.

When it comes to Women’s Day, Romanians’ budget on gifts is the same, even in the context of the pandemic

The study also looked at the impact of the pandemic on Romanians’ budget on the occasion of Women’s Day. Thus, 30% of them say that they now spend less than they did before the pandemic. However, for most Romanians (62%), spendings on Women’s Day remained the same, even in the current context. Only 8% say that in 2021 they allocated more money for gifts made on this occasion.

On the 8th of March, flowers are the most suitable gift (85% of Romanians), and the amount allocated by most gentlemen is up to 50 lei.

On International Women’s Day, flowers are the most appropriate gift, say 85% of Romanians, and over half of them (52%) say they spend, on average, less than 50 lei on flowers. Romanians are not very generous when it comes to buying flowers, so only 7% of them say they allocate even over 100 lei. In general, flower bouquets are the most popular, preferred by 49% of Romanians, and potted plants by 30%.

Although in the context of COVID-19, online orders have increased for most products, flowers are not among them. Almost all Romanians (99%) prefer to physically buy from florists. In terms of acquisition places, besides the usual flower shops mentioned by 70%, other options preferred by Romanians are supermarkets / hypermarkets (35%) and markets (31%). In general, more than half of Romanians (53%) buy flowers only on holidays or important events.

Other popular gifts for the 8th of March are accessories and jewelry (70%), followed by cosmetics, perfumes or makeup products, appreciated as suitable gifts by 62% of Romanians.

We notice that Women’s Day is an opportunity to offer rather symbolic or personal gifts. Thus, products such as household appliances (44%), electronics (28%) or alcoholic beverages (35%) are considered the most unsuitable to be offered to loved ones.