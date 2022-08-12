Protected areas in Domogled – Valea Cernei National Park up from 56% to 75%

Strictly protected areas in the Domogled – Valea Cernei National Park will increase from 56%, as they currently are, to at least 75% of the total surface of the park.

This exquisite national park accommodated the most representative virgin beech forests in Europe. Domogled – Cerna Valley National Park is a protected area located on the administrative territory of Caras-Severin County and Mehedinti County in the South-Western side of Romania.

“The fact that Domogled – Valea Cernei hosts the most representative virgin beech forests in Europe, an aspect also confirmed by UNESCO, can only make us proud. And this is mainly thanks to the local communities here, as well as thanks to you, the ones who have managed these forests together for the past hundreds of years. Our goal, assumed in the governance programme, is to increase these protection areas to at least 75% of the Park’s surface. In order to reach the targeted 75%, we need your help, as besides identifying new, truly ecologically valuable areas to be brought under protection, we need to change mindsets and get all stakeholders on our side. Today we start this process, including in the PNDVC and we will replicate it in all the other national parks,” the Minister of the Environment, Tanczos Barna, said on Thursday, on the occasion of the first session of consultations that was organized on this topic at Baile Herculane.

Over 24,000 hectares of valuable beech forests from Romania were included on the UNESCO World Heritage list on the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee hosted in Krakow, Poland, in 2017m, including the ones in Domogled-Cerna Valley National Park.