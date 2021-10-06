Protective facemasks mandatory in all public open spaces

Wearing a protective mask becomes mandatory in all open public spaces in localities where the cumulative incidence at 14 days is greater than 6 / 1,000 inhabitants.

The joint order establishing the obligation to wear a mask was signed today by the interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, and by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and is to be published today in the Official Gazette.

The order also provides for some exceptions to the rule. Therefore, people carrying out activities, including sports, individually or together with those with whom they live will be exempted from the obligation to wear a protective mask in open public spaces.

More precisely, in a locality where the Covid infection rate is over 6 per 1,000, a person who is out alone or with persons living in the same house, must not wear the facemask in a open space that is not crowded (sports activity, when walking in the park, on the street or when riding the bicycle).

When they interact with somebody else who doesn’t live with them in the same house, it is not considered an individual activity anymore and they must put on their facemasks.

The obligation to wear facemask in such crowded places as markets, flea markets, fairs, public transportation stations stays in force.