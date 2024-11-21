Putin Announces Use of New Hypersonic Missile “Oreshnik” in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that he had used a new hypersonic ballistic missile, called Oreshnik, in Ukraine. The exact characteristics of this missile were not announced, but the Russian leader said that “at present, it cannot be countered”. However, there are indications related to this weapon, which can travel a distance of up to 5,500 kilometers, meaning it can strike anywhere in Europe. 9M729 Oreshnik. This is the name of the new missile used by Russia on the Ukrainian front, in an attack on the city of Dnipro. The official announcement from Moscow came hours after Ukraine accused Russia of firing an intercontinental missile, which would represent a first. However, information soon emerged that it was not an intercontinental missile, but of another, quite similar type. “Intercontinental ballistic missiles usually do not carry conventional warheads. If one had been launched from an operational silo, the United States would have raised alarm bells, fearing a nuclear attack,” Cancian told the BBC. What are intermediate-range missiles? His hypothesis was confirmed by both Putin’s speech and Dmitry Peskov’s statement, who said the United States was informed 30 minutes before the launch. The allies also confirmed that “Russia launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, not an ICBM, against Ukraine,” a US official told Reuters. There are big differences between the two types of missiles. IRBMs, as intermediate-range missiles are also called, are designed to travel distances between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers, while ICBMs can travel more than 5,500 kilometers. IRBMs are intended for attacks in a specific region or continent, such as targeting locations in neighboring countries or regions, experts told Wazn.

What is known about the 9M729 Oreshnik

The 9M729 Oreshnik is not an ICBM, but a conventional missile. In Russia, there is still little official information, but Vladimir Putin has provided some more details: the new missile is capable of Mach 10 – ten times the speed of sound, up to 3 km per second, he said. However, the first elements about it have been known to the Americans since the time of President Obama. In 2014, the Obama administration began to have suspicions that Russia was violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed towards the end of the Cold War, in 1987, and that it was developing new missiles of this type, which could have nuclear payloads. The negotiations did not lead to such a result that, in October 2018, Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the treaty, accusing Russia of violating it.

The Ukrainian Air Force had announced earlier on Thursday that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, November 21, during an attack on Ukraine. This type of missile ICBM can carry conventional weapons, but can also have nuclear warheads. For now, Ukrainian authorities have not given details about the payload. There is no data on an increase in radioactivity in the attacked area, according to real-time data from radiation sensors in the area, which shows that the missile did not have a nuclear payload.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lisak said two people were injured in the rocket attack on Dnipro. The attack damaged a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities and an industrial enterprise, Lisak added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had “nothing to say” when asked about the Ukrainian military’s announcement that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over Ukraine for the first time, The Guardian reports. In his daily press conference, Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian military’s announcement.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the missile was launched from the Russian region of Astrakhan, southeast of Vologograd, which borders the Caspian Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities said a Russian attack targeted businesses and critical infrastructure in the central city of Dnipro on Thursday morning. The Ukrainian military said six Kh-101 cruise missiles had been shot down. Intercontinental ballistic missiles have a range of thousands of kilometers and can be used to launch nuclear warheads, although they can also carry conventional warheads. The attack comes after Ukraine used American and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow has warned for months that it would consider a major escalation.