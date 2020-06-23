Quarantine lifted for people returning from five more European countries to Romania

Five countries, France and Italy included, have been put on the list of countries excepted for the quarantine/isolation measures, the Government in Bucharest announced. Flights to and from these countries are resumed as of today, June 23.

“The National Committee for Emergency Situations has adopted the resolution no 31 updating the list of states excepted from the measures of quarantine/isolation (green area). The exception is applied to people with no coronavirus symptoms who arrive in Romania from the states on the list. Five more countries have been added: Finland, Italy, Estonia, Ireland and metropolitan France”, reads a press release.

Therefore, flights to and from these countries will be resumed on all airports in Romania. The updated list is available here.