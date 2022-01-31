Quarantine period reduced to 5 days for unvaccinated, untested persons upon entry in Romania

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Monday, the amendments of the quarantine conditions upon arrival in Romania. The quarantine period for those entering Romania is shortened to 5 days and for unvaccinated, untested or for those who have not had the infection. There will also be no list of countries at epidemiological risk.

The condition that those who travel should not be quarantined is to be vaccinated, to have a negative Covid test or to have passed through the disease in the past 6 months.

So, the Romanian authorities decided that people who enter Romania and who have no EU digital certificate to certify the anti-Covid vaccination, no certificate to prove the infection in the past 6 months or who have no negative RT-PCR test must be quarantined for 5 days.

The following categories of persons arriving on the territory of Romania are exempted from the quarantine measure:

a) children younger than 12yrs and the 12yo ones;

b) persons in transit, if they leave Romania within 24 hours of entering the country;

c) cross-border workers entering Romania, as well as Romanian citizens employed by economic operators, who upon entering the country prove the contractual relations with the respective economic operators;

d) pupils / students, Romanian citizens or citizens with domicile or residence outside Romania, who attend the courses of some educational institutions in Romania or abroad, commute daily to them and present supporting documents;

e) drivers of motor vehicles with a maximum authorized capacity of more than 2.4 tonnes for the carriage of goods, as well as drivers of motor vehicles with more than 9 seats, including the driver’s seat, who are transporting persons and traveling in a professional interest;

f) persons handed over to the Romanian authorities on the basis of readmission agreements, returned in an accelerated procedure;

g) members of diplomatic missions, consular posts, other diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest and holders of diplomatic passports, on the basis of reciprocity, staff assimilated to diplomatic staff, members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps and holders of diplomatic and service passports;

h) aircraft pilots and their navigating personnel, as well as locomotive drivers and railway personnel;

i) navigating personnel disembarking from inland waterway vessels as well as on board passenger and medical evacuation vessels and helicopters as well as on board those operating in the exclusive economic zone of Romania, flying the Romanian or foreign flag, but under the management of a Romanian operator, in a Romanian port, provided that the individual protection equipment against COVID-19 is provided;

j) the Romanian maritime personnel repatriating by any means of transport and the one who performs the exchange of crew on board the ships located in the Romanian ports, regardless of the flag they fly, at the entry into the country, as well as at the embarkation / disembarkation from vessel;

k) technical personnel working on fixed and mobile oil and gas extraction platforms in the exclusive economic zone of Romania;

l) employees of the national system of defense, public order and national security who return to Romania from activities carried out in professional interest abroad.