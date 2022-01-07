Quarantine period shrunk to 5 days for vaccinated and 10 for unvaccinated. Vaccinated contacts to be also quarantined

Vaccinated persons who are direct contacts of COVID patients will be quarantined for 5 days, and unvaccinated persons – 10 days, according to a decision approved by the National Committee for Emergency Situations. The same quarantine period applies to unvaccinated persons entering the country from areas at epidemiological risk, without presenting a negative COVID-19 test.

Until now, vaccinated Romanians were not placed under quarantine if they were in contact with people infected with COVID-19.

The chief of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, announced that the measure to reduce the period also applies to those who have already received the decision to enter quarantine.

For the EU, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, people coming from the green or yellow zone are exempt from quarantine if they have a complete vaccination schedule, have been ill for the last 180 days or have a PCR test done no later than 72 hours . For those in the red zone, only the vaccine or the disease is valid.

Also, those who have a negative test and stay in Romania for less than 3 days are exempted from quarantine. Children under the age of 12 have no restrictions, and those between the ages of 12 and 16 must have a negative PCR test.

As for the people coming from outside the EU, those who have a complete vaccination schedule or have been through the disease in the last 180 days and who have a PCR test done no more than 48 hours in advance are exempt from quarantine.