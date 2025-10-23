- Advertisement -

Rahova Explosion: Bucharest City Hall to Rebuild Building,Those Affected Remain Owners

Gov't spokesperson had said that the Executive will offer tenants rental homes.

Bucharest interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu said on Thursday that the Government is preparing a Government Decision to allow the City Hall of Bucharest to rebuild the block of flats destroyed by the explosion in the Rahova neighborhood, and that the victims will remain owners. The mayor also announced inspections of gas pipelines in Bucharest to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The government is currently working on two hypotheses for the reconstruction of the eight-story building in Rahova that was heavily damaged by the explosion last Friday – to be rebuilt from the Executive funds or from the City Hall funds. However, once the building is rebuilt, the apartments cannot be given to the affected tenants as there is no legal framework, but they can only be rented, the government explains.

“The discussion I had with the Minister of Development, a very good one, and with the Prime Minister, is that in the GD that the Romanian Government is about to adopt, there should be the possibility that the city halls, and in the current situation the City Hall of the Capital, can decide if they want to rebuild buildings in situations of damage. We are not prepared for a calamity as a state, with the legislation. This is the first time that we have encountered such a situation and we realized that we have a procedure to consolidate buildings, but we do not have a procedure to intervene in exceptional situations, and at the moment we are in an exceptional situation and we must come back quickly with a solution. After the Government adopts the Government decision, we will have this local plan for intervention in emergency situations through which we will rebuild people’s buildings, remaining in their ownership,” said Bujduveanu.

He also says that a check will be made in Bucharest, not at all gas stations, but exactly where there are problems with meters or seals, which have or have not been broken.

Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu had said previously on Thursday about the explosion in Rahova that there is no legal framework through which the state can rebuild a building that, if demolished, is completely destroyed, and if it is rebuilt by the state, legally, there is no basis for the state to provide the keys.

Dogioiu explained that the draft emergency ordinance currently under public debate includes two options: the building could be reconstructed either with funds from the state budget or with funding from the City Hall. She also stated that all costs, aid measures, and legal proceedings related to the explosion are still under evaluation.

The Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, recently said that the Government is considering rebuilding the apartment block affected by the Rahova explosion, but the apartments of those impacted would be returned to them only as rental units. Ioana Dogioiu pointed out that at present, “there is no legal framework that allows the state to rebuild a property which, in the event of demolition, ceases to exist entirely.”

“This is not about repairs or adjustments. We’re talking about the total destruction of a building that needs to be reconstructed from the foundation up,” she explained. The Government spokesperson added that “when such a building perishes, the right of ownership also perishes.”

“I’m using the legal term — it’s called ‘extinction.’ At that moment, the right of ownership ceases because its object no longer exists. That’s the situation. When such a building is rebuilt by the state, there is no legal basis for the state to simply hand over the keys. And legally speaking, if it turns out that this was not a natural event — which seems unlikely, based on initial data, though I won’t comment further — but rather caused by human or institutional error, then under both Romanian and international civil law, the party responsible for the damage must compensate for it.

Given all these factors, it is indeed possible to rebuild the block — that’s what the new legal framework aims to allow. The ordinance proposes two viable options: construction funded by the state budget or by the City Hall,” Dogioiu said.

“The state may cover the cost of apartments as compensation”

She further explained that, regarding how the state could provide these apartments, there is currently no legal framework for direct restitution.

“What the state can do — and this is still being analyzed — is to pay the cost of these apartments as compensation, certainly for those who have insurance, by taking over their insurance claims, or by offering financial aid similar to the Broșteni model for those who had mandatory insurance policies. These are only hypothetical options for now, under active review,” Dogioiu noted.

The Government spokesperson also said that the technical assessment of the building has not yet been completed, so authorities still don’t know what will ultimately happen to the block.

“We don’t yet know who is at fault, or whether the building will be demolished — although that seems most likely — but there’s no final decision yet. Of course, there have been explosions in Romania before, but this is the first time we’re facing the potential demolition of an apartment block so severely damaged structurally that it cannot be repaired. This raises a number of complex legal issues,” Dogioiu said, emphasizing that the state has no intention of becoming the owner of people’s homes.

“The tragedy is that these homes may have disappeared — and with them, the right of ownership might also vanish if the block is demolished. These are legal matters. How they will be resolved, and what the final version of the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Development will look like, remains to be seen,” she added.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal case in rem, in which investigations are being conducted for the crime of negligent destruction resulting in a disaster, in connection with the explosion that took place on Friday morning in a block of flats in the Rahova neighborhood, resulting in three deaths.
The latest hypothesis regarding the cause of the explosion at the block of flats in the Bucharest neighborhood of Rahova shows that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of gases coming from an underground crack in a gas pipe. According to Digi24 sources, the pipe was installed underground, around 2000, near an electrical cable, already there since 1980, which could have created a short circuit, leading to the cracking of the gas pipe.
Romania Journal
