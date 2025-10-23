Rahova Explosion: Bucharest City Hall to Rebuild Building,Those Affected Remain Owners
Gov't spokesperson had said that the Executive will offer tenants rental homes.
Bucharest interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu said on Thursday that the Government is preparing a Government Decision to allow the City Hall of Bucharest to rebuild the block of flats destroyed by the explosion in the Rahova neighborhood, and that the victims will remain owners. The mayor also announced inspections of gas pipelines in Bucharest to avoid such tragedies in the future.
The government is currently working on two hypotheses for the reconstruction of the eight-story building in Rahova that was heavily damaged by the explosion last Friday – to be rebuilt from the Executive funds or from the City Hall funds. However, once the building is rebuilt, the apartments cannot be given to the affected tenants as there is no legal framework, but they can only be rented, the government explains.
“The discussion I had with the Minister of Development, a very good one, and with the Prime Minister, is that in the GD that the Romanian Government is about to adopt, there should be the possibility that the city halls, and in the current situation the City Hall of the Capital, can decide if they want to rebuild buildings in situations of damage. We are not prepared for a calamity as a state, with the legislation. This is the first time that we have encountered such a situation and we realized that we have a procedure to consolidate buildings, but we do not have a procedure to intervene in exceptional situations, and at the moment we are in an exceptional situation and we must come back quickly with a solution. After the Government adopts the Government decision, we will have this local plan for intervention in emergency situations through which we will rebuild people’s buildings, remaining in their ownership,” said Bujduveanu.
He also says that a check will be made in Bucharest, not at all gas stations, but exactly where there are problems with meters or seals, which have or have not been broken.
Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu had said previously on Thursday about the explosion in Rahova that there is no legal framework through which the state can rebuild a building that, if demolished, is completely destroyed, and if it is rebuilt by the state, legally, there is no basis for the state to provide the keys.
