Rahova Explosion: Bucharest City Hall to Rebuild Building,Those Affected Remain Owners

Dogioiu explained that the draft emergency ordinance currently under public debate includes two options: the building could be reconstructed either with funds from the state budget or with funding from the City Hall. She also stated that all costs, aid measures, and legal proceedings related to the explosion are still under evaluation.

The Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, recently said that the Government is considering rebuilding the apartment block affected by the Rahova explosion, but the apartments of those impacted would be returned to them only as rental units. Ioana Dogioiu pointed out that at present, “there is no legal framework that allows the state to rebuild a property which, in the event of demolition, ceases to exist entirely.”

“This is not about repairs or adjustments. We’re talking about the total destruction of a building that needs to be reconstructed from the foundation up,” she explained. The Government spokesperson added that “when such a building perishes, the right of ownership also perishes.”

“I’m using the legal term — it’s called ‘extinction.’ At that moment, the right of ownership ceases because its object no longer exists. That’s the situation. When such a building is rebuilt by the state, there is no legal basis for the state to simply hand over the keys. And legally speaking, if it turns out that this was not a natural event — which seems unlikely, based on initial data, though I won’t comment further — but rather caused by human or institutional error, then under both Romanian and international civil law, the party responsible for the damage must compensate for it.

Given all these factors, it is indeed possible to rebuild the block — that’s what the new legal framework aims to allow. The ordinance proposes two viable options: construction funded by the state budget or by the City Hall,” Dogioiu said.

“The state may cover the cost of apartments as compensation”

She further explained that, regarding how the state could provide these apartments, there is currently no legal framework for direct restitution.

“What the state can do — and this is still being analyzed — is to pay the cost of these apartments as compensation, certainly for those who have insurance, by taking over their insurance claims, or by offering financial aid similar to the Broșteni model for those who had mandatory insurance policies. These are only hypothetical options for now, under active review,” Dogioiu noted.

The Government spokesperson also said that the technical assessment of the building has not yet been completed, so authorities still don’t know what will ultimately happen to the block.

“We don’t yet know who is at fault, or whether the building will be demolished — although that seems most likely — but there’s no final decision yet. Of course, there have been explosions in Romania before, but this is the first time we’re facing the potential demolition of an apartment block so severely damaged structurally that it cannot be repaired. This raises a number of complex legal issues,” Dogioiu said, emphasizing that the state has no intention of becoming the owner of people’s homes.

“The tragedy is that these homes may have disappeared — and with them, the right of ownership might also vanish if the block is demolished. These are legal matters. How they will be resolved, and what the final version of the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Development will look like, remains to be seen,” she added.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal case in rem, in which investigations are being conducted for the crime of negligent destruction resulting in a disaster, in connection with the explosion that took place on Friday morning in a block of flats in the Rahova neighborhood, resulting in three deaths.