Rains, snowfall and blizzard till Monday morning, almost all regions affected

Meteorologists have issued a weather forecast of snow, rain and blizzard, valid until Monday morning.

From Saturday, 14.00 to Monday at 8.00, there will be rainfall in most parts of the country. During the afternoon of Saturday (December 11) it will rain mainly in the southern regions, and on Saturday night to Sunday (December 11/12) and in the rest of the territory.

There will be mixed rainfall in the mountains, but gradually during the night at altitudes above 1,500 meters, snow will predominate and a new layer of snow will be deposited.

As of Sunday (December 12th) in the western and south-western regions, snow will gradually predominate and snow will be deposited, and it will snow heavily in the local mountains.

Rainfall will be moderate in quantity, and throughout the interval will generally accumulate 15 … 25 l / sqm and, especially in hilly and mountainous areas, over 40 … 50 l / sqm.

Temporarily in the western, southern and mountainous regions, the wind will blow with speeds generally of 45 … 55 km / h, and on the ridges the gusts will exceed 80 … 90 km / h, blowing snow and scattering snow.