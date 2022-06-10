Rainy weekend across the country

Meteorologists issued a code yellow for rain on Friday, which will take effect at 2 pm and will be in force until Sunday evening. The warning covers the entire country.

The yellow code will be in force from Friday 14.00 until Sunday, 22.00, meteorologists say. The warning announces temporary weather instability and heavy rains across the country. Thus, during the mentioned interval, in the south of the country and in the mountains, it will rain significantly and the weather will get unstable in several regions.

In Moldova, Transylvania, Maramureș and locally in Crișana and Banat, especially during the afternoons, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, which will materialize in torrential downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and in some places storms and hail.

The falls will exceed 20 … 30 l / sqm and on some areas, especially in the hilly and mountainous areas and in the southern extremity of the country, 40 … 60 l / mp.