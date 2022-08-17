Rare images of six wolf cubs were captured in the Semenic National Park

Six wolf cubs and their parents, were caught by a monitoring camera in the Semenic National Park – Cheile Carașului, while they were walking through the forest. These are very rare images which are usually hardly caught on cameras, the National Directorate of Forests – Romsilva says in a Facebook post.

“Females have several cubs, which they care for and defend with devotion. During the first weeks, she-wolves do not leave the den, carefully arranged, food being provided by her mate and other wolves in the pack. After a few weeks of nursing, the young are also fed by their parents, with semi-digested food, and they stay with their parents for several years. Wolves live in packs, generally consisting of the leading pair, the alpha male and female, as well as their cubs up to three years old. In every pack there is a respected order, body language expressing the position of the wolf in the pack. 🇷🇴 Romania has one of the most developed wolf populations in the European Union

Romsilva – Semenic National Park – Cheile Carașului, one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by the National Directorate of #Forests – #Romsilva, is located in the southwest of the country and has an area of ​​36,052 hectares. Here there are eight nature reserves, in special conservation areas, strictly protected, and numerous tourist attractions and routes“, reads the Romsilva post.

See the images here.

Semenic – Carasului National Park Gorges hosts a rich population of carnivores: bear, fox, lynx, otter, marten, badger, wildcat, but also wild pigs, Carpathian deer, birds: golden eagle, peregrine falcon, common buzzard, red kite, white-throated dipper and northern goshawk.

At the foot of Semenic Mountains, travellers can find the Three Waters permanent resort, located at the foot of Semenic Mountains, in a unique natural setting, near the Three Waters Lake ( Lacul Trei Ape), about 37 kilometers distance from Resita in Garana depression and 40 kilometers from Caransebes at an altitude of 820 meters.

The name Trei Ape, given both to the resort and the lake formed here comes from the three rivers: Raul Brebu, Raul Gradistea and Raul Semenic, to the confluence of which was built the Trei Ape dam. The dam is built of rock fill clay core and has a height of 30 meters and an area of 45 ha.