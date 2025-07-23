RBL on Via Transilvanica Returns in 2025

On August 10, 2025, the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) community will once again set out on a meaningful journey with a new edition of the RBL on Via Transilvanica project. This unique initiative blends physical movement with purpose, hiking with leadership, and nature with people walking the same path—together.

Over the course of 27 days, more than 150 members of the extended RBL community and like-minded individuals will travel, in relay format, across 18 segments of the 1,400+ km Via Transilvanica trail. The route spans Romania from Putna to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, crossing 10 counties and dozens of local communities. With a symbolic double start—from the north and the south—and a single goal of reconnection, reflection, and community, the project becomes a living framework for collaborative leadership, physical challenge, and personal discovery.

A Double-Start Relay with One Shared Destination

The 2025 edition begins with a symbolic relay: two teams will simultaneously start from Romania’s northern and southern ends, each covering segment by segment until they meet in the middle. Participants can choose to hike, run, or cycle based on their preferences and fitness level, selecting the segment that best suits them.

The journey will conclude on September 6, when the two final teams reunite in Biertan—the midpoint of the trail—for a symbolic celebration. On September 5–6, the RBL on Via Transilvanica Party will gather all participants, organizers, supporters, and partners to mark the end of this shared, step-by-step community experience.

A Project at the Intersection of Nature, Community, and Leadership

RBL on Via Transilvanica is more than a sports or tourism initiative—it’s an invitation to (re)connect with oneself, with nature, with others, and with a different kind of Romania: deeper, more authentic. It offers space for exploration and transformation, outside of urban or professional settings, where footsteps lead to honest conversations and inner discovery.

In 2024, the first edition brought together over 150 participants who covered 1,374 km in 33 days, passing through more than 140 towns and villages and engaging directly with the real life of rural Romania.

The trail offers varied levels of difficulty, making it accessible for both first-time hikers and seasoned adventurers looking for a serious challenge. Each segment brings different landscapes, rhythms, and stories—yet all are rooted in shared values: trust, teamwork, vulnerability, and the desire to keep moving forward.

Walk the #PathThatConnects with RBL on Via Transilvanica

RBL on Via Transilvanica brings together leaders, professionals, and active individuals seeking more than just a walk in nature. It is a form of experiential learning—a living space for reflection and reconnection: with yourself, with others, with nature, and with a more genuine Romania, when approached with openness, curiosity, and respect.

Participation in the 2025 edition, which begins on August 10, is open to everyone—whether returning from the first edition or discovering the project for the first time. Registration is done online by selecting the segment that fits your desired level of difficulty and availability.

Companies that believe in the power of active communities and reconnection through movement and nature are welcome to support the initiative as partners. Founding Partners Formtex and Romtrailer Service, alongside Gold Partner Banca Transilvania and Communication Partner Zeph, have already joined the second edition—thank you for your continued support and trust.

Learn more about the 2025 edition, registration, and ways to get involved here:

www.linktr.ee/rblpeviatransilvanica