Record warm days on Febr. 25 and 26, but the winter is not over yet

The weather has been extremely warm in Romania these days, with the maximum temperatures climbing to 20C and even 22C. Yet, the winter is not over yet, meteorologists warn.

“Thursday and Friday we had high records (…) Thursday we had 22C at Vărădia de Mureș and 19C in Bucharest, by 11 Celsius degrees more than the normal temperatures at this time of the year. Friday there were already 20C at 12:00hrs in Târgoviște, Câmpina, Pătârlagele and Stei and 18C in Bucharest.

This weekend though the weather will get chilly in most part of the country. It will snow in the mountains and the wind will blow with 90 kmph.

So, the winter is coming back even if for a little while, even on the first day of March”, the director of the National Meteorology Administration, Elena Mateescu told Digi24.

There is also an alert for strong wind in place as of Saturday till Monday, at the beginning on northeast and in the mountains, then countrywide.

As of Tuesday, March 2, though, the maximum temperatures will climb to 11-12C, and to 15-17C as of Wednesday.

ANM director said that a preliminary analysis on the 2020-2021 winter shows that this was the fourth hottest winter in Romania in the history of climate surveying.