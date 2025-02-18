Recorder: Two More Private Flights of PM Ciolacu with Nordis Jets

Recorder published documents on Tuesday showing the existence of two other Nordis flights by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, different from the ones G4Media wrote about last fall. The two new flights with private jets chartered by Nordis also took place in 2022, and on board were, alongside Ciolacu, his close associates, such as his nephew, Sorina Docuz, Alfred Simonis and Sorin Grindeanu.

The first flight revealed by Recorder took place on March 9, 2022, on a private plane of the Țiriac Air company, a Gulfstream G200 business jet, chartered by Nordis Travel, and was destined for Timișoara.

According to the documents published by the journalists, Vladimir Ciorbă, George Ivan (a close associate of Ciorbă), Marcel Ciolacu and his nephew, Mihai Ciolacu, boarded the aircraft in Bucharest.

In Timisoara, the plane only made a stopover to pick up other passengers: Sorin Grindeanu and his son, along with Alfred Simonis. The final destination was Madrid. Although the publication does not know the reason for the trip to the Spanish capital, the journalists mention that on the evening of March 9, the football match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain was played, Marcel Ciolacu having previously stated that he is a fan of the Spanish team. The passengers returned to Bucharest the next day, on March 10, 2022.

Another private flight that the prime minister did not make public took place between August 18-21, 2022, when he went to Nice, along with Vladimir Ciorbă, Monica Huyadi, Ion Bejeriță and Sorina Docuz, also on a plane rented by Nordis.

The documents in the possession of Recorder show that, on the return trip, the private plane returned to Bucharest with several passengers. Contacted by Recorder, Prime Minister Ciolacu left the following message to journalists on WhatsApp: “Chapter closed in my life. I have publicly explained and proven that I have not benefited from any service without paying. Even if it is an aspect that concerns my private life, I considered it necessary to explain as a candidate for the position of president. I paid politically for this. There are no criminal acts. As you well know, I have only flown from public money to the economy.”

Last fall, G4Media made public two other flights made by Prime Minister Ciolacu on private jets leased by Nordis. The journalists then revealed that Ciolacu, Grindeanu and Alfred Simonis traveled several times, between spring and autumn 2022, to Monaco together with the Vicol – Ciorbă family on a private jet leased by Nordis from the company Țiriac Air.

According to the publication’s sources, Sorina Docuz, a close friend of the PSD leader, and Roxana Ilie were also on board the plane on these flights.

Also in November, G4Media published documents showing that Marcel Ciolacu flew to Madrid on May 3, 2022, together with his close friend, Sorina Stan (Docuz), on a private plane leased by Nordis, a company that went bankrupt in early October. Also on board the plane were Alfred Simonis (along with his wife), Sorin Grindeanu and Laura Vicol (accompanied by her husband, Nordis co-shareholder, Vladimir Ciorbă).

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu presented several documents in early February, which he said were the original invoices for private flights chartered by the Nordis company and receipts proving that he paid for the plane tickets himself.

“This is the old invoice presented on TikTok. This is the receipt. I found the original invoice and you have the explanations why the year and exchange rate were changed in the insurance,” Marcel Ciolacu told journalists present at Parliament, referring to the controversies created after he initially presented the documents, at Christmas, on TikTok.