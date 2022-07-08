Rector of the Polytechnic University: Romania needs over 600,000 engineers in the next 10 years

Romania is in great need of engineers. More than 200,000 engineers left Romania after 1989, with more under way, and the real requirement is for over 600,000 in the upcoming decade.

“Romania needs over 600,000 engineers in the next ten years, and the total number of engineering graduates this year in Romania is 35% lower compared to market demand, while at UPB we manage to cover only 60% of the HR requirements of the companies. All the industries related to engineering are sounding the alarm regarding the lack of specialists”, said Mihnea Costoiu, rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), during a recent conference.

The Bucharest Politehnic University has between 3,500 and 3,700 graduates on an annual basis, being the largest talent pool coming from the technical faculties. The other profile faculties produce a total of about 8,000 students each year.

About 60% of UPB students work in the field of engineering they study and about 20% work in another field of engineering, compared to the one studied, before completing their studies. About 30% of students found their jobs at partners in the economic environment where they did their internship.

Roughly 30,000 students enroll at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest every year, in those 15 faculties. Girls make up 40% of enrolled students.

The most sought after specializations by young people are: automation and computers, electronics, medical engineering, automotive, robotic engineering and mechatronics.

Engineering candidates are among the most sought after in the labor market in recent years, whether they have completed studies in this field or have only previous experience or technical skills.

Most employees in the field of Engineering (60.4%) earn salaries between 3,000 and 7,000 lei, and 24.3% between 2,000 and 3,000 lei.

The average salary, of 4,000 lei net, places Engineering in the top of the best paid sectors in the economy, equal to Construction, Audit / Consulting or Oil / Gas, but under IT, Research / Development or Civil Design, the data of the platform also shows. recruitment.

In terms of management and top management, the average salary of a general manager, at national level, reaches 9,000 lei, while a technical manager receives, on average, 7,500 lei, according to eJobs Romania statistics.