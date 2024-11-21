Red Alert: Blizzard Hits 7 Counties as Snow Warnings Expand

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has extended its severe weather warnings and announced that the weather will worsen starting Thursday night. Meteorologists have issued new yellow, orange and red warnings. The wind will blow strongly in most of the country and precipitation will fall.

The National Meteorological Agency (ANM) has issued a yellow code for increased wind speeds valid until 23:00 on Thursday, “In Dobrogea, the southern half of Muntenia and Oltenia and in southern Transylvania, as well as in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, the wind will increase, with gusts of 50…70 km/h”.

According to meteorologists, “on the ridges, gusts will temporarily exceed 80…90 km/h, blowing snow”. They also inform that “in the first part of the day it will snow in the mountain area and locally in Transylvania and Moldova”.

Code yellow valid on Friday in several areas of the country

Starting today and until Friday at 8:00 PM, “the wind will intensify in the west, northwest and center of the country, and throughout Friday (November 22) also in the eastern regions, with speeds of 50…70 km/h. The area of ​​precipitation predominantly in the form of snow will encompass the entire mountain area, a layer of snow will be deposited, generally over 10…20 cm and there will be a blizzard”, warns the ANM.

Meteorologists also announce that “In Crișana, Maramureș and northern Moldova, snowfall will predominate, and locally a snow layer of generally over 5…10 cm will be deposited. In Transylvania, Banat and northern Oltenia, precipitation will be mixed, in limited areas with frost deposits”.

Orange code for strong winds

An orange code for wind intensification was also issued, which will be valid from Friday morning until Friday at 2:00 p.m., in the lowland areas of Caraș-Severin, Timiș and Arad counties.

“In the lowland areas of Caraș-Severin, Timiș and Arad counties, in the second part of the night from Thursday to Friday and in the first part of Friday, there will be strong wind intensifications, with gust speeds of 70…85 km/h”, meteorologists say.

The National Meteorological Agency (ANM) has issued an orange code for strong blizzards and heavy snowfall in the high Carpathians, valid also on Friday from 02:00 until 20:00. The areas of the Southern Carpathians and locally the Western and Eastern Carpathians are affected.

According to the ANM, “In the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians and locally in the Western and Eastern Carpathians, the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of 80…120 km/h. It will snow sleet, a consistent layer of snow will be deposited (locally over 30 cm), there will be very low visibility and snow drifts”.

The first red code for blizzard of the season

Meteorologists have also issued a red code for blizzard, which will be valid on Friday from 02:00 to 14:00. Thus, “at altitudes above 1700 meters in the counties of Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brașov, Argeș and Dâmbovița there will be a very strong blizzard, with speeds of over 120 km/h, which will reduce visibility to zero and cause snow drifts”. Weather in Bucharest

ANM has also issued a special forecast for Bucharest.

Thus, in the Romanian Capital, on Thursday and Friday until 08:00, the weather will be significantly colder than the previous day. The sky will be variable, with cloudiness at the beginning of the interval, when it will rain lightly. The wind will blow weakly and moderately, with intensification during the day, when gusts of 40-50 km/h will be reached.

The maximum temperature will be 8-9 degrees, and the minimum will be around -2 degrees.

On Friday, the weather will warm up in Bucharest. The sky will be variable, with cloudiness especially towards the end of the interval, when it will rain lightly. The wind will blow moderately. The maximum temperature will be around 13 degrees.

Snowfall problems

Meanwhile the recent snowfall has played havoc on the roads in several counties.

The roads are already covered with snow in several counties, where road workers have been working since morning to clear the roads. There are also problems on the railway, where trains are delayed by hundreds of minutes. There have been heavy snowfalls in Suceava (northern Romania), but also in Brasov, Covasna, Neamt, Buzau and Galati.

