Red Code Rain Warning Issued for Bucharest and 5 Counties

The bad weather will reach its peak on Wednesday, a day for which meteorologists have issued a code red for Bucharest and five counties, as well as other weather alerts valid for about half the country. By Tuesday noon, local authorities had decided to close schools in Constanța, Ialomița and Călărași counties.

The Mediterranean cyclone will bring very heavy rains, which can reach 140 liters per square meter. Heavy rains and increased winds will also be reported in the rest of the counties in the south and east of the country. According to the head of the Romanian Meteorology Administration, “It will rain three times as much as it should in October.”

“We have extended the code red meteorological warning to the counties of Constanta, Călărași, Ialomița, Giurgiu, Ilfov and the municipality of Bucharest, considering the probability of recording heavy torrential rainfall. These are short time intervals or accumulations in which the quantities of water can range between 80 and 100 liters per square meter and isolated 120-140 liters per square meter. At the same time, the code orange warning has been extended in area to include, compared to yesterday, also the counties of Olt, Bacău and Vaslui. From tonight, from 9 pm, until tomorrow evening at 11 pm, we are talking about quantities of water of 60-90 liters per square meter, isolated 100 liters per square meter”, explained Elena Mateescu, the ANM chief.

The head of the National Meteorological Agency also said that “no changes have been recorded at the level of the yellow code warning. The phenomena targeted remain, within this gap in the validity interval: significant quantitative rains, increased wind, sleet at altitudes over 1,700 m, taking into account gusts of 60-90 km per hour and the snow layer that could be between 10 and 30 cm”.

“It is truly an exceptional situation considering that for the month of October, at an interval of 5 days, here, the second red code was issued for areas in the southeastern part of the country, after the previous episode in the southwestern part of the country, where we had a red code. Now we have a Mediterranean cyclone also fed by moisture from the western Black Sea basin that generates significant amounts of precipitation and we are talking about values ​​that can exceed, at least for the affected area, three times what it should rain in October during this period.”

Regarding what comes after the bad weather, Mateescu stated that “after the expiration of the orange code, which is also yellow from tomorrow evening at 11 p.m., there will still be a yellow code warning for central and southern Moldova, eastern Wallachia and Dobrogea on Thursday afternoon at 6 p.m. for increased winds. On Thursday, we will see an improvement in the area of ​​precipitation, so that in terms of temperature these days we can count on slightly increasing temperatures, especially at the end of the week, from today’s highs of 15-16 degrees, to reach 20-21 degrees in the Danube meadow over the weekend.”

Barbara cyclone

The cyclone that is hitting Romania is called Barbara. The ANM meteorologists stated: “This is a new cyclonic formation at this time of year. In fact, the water of the seas and oceans tends to be warmer than the land and for this reason the cyclonic activity is quite intense. Low pressure formations are generated in the seas and oceans, and the activity in the Mediterranean Sea area has not stopped yet and we have such episodes with very intense rains, because these cyclonic formations transport a very large amount of moisture in their movement.”

Climatologist Roxana Bojariu said that Cyclone Barbara is a normal weather phenomenon for this time of year, but what is unusual are the large amounts of rain that will fall in a short time. She adds that meteorologists have issued a red code not to create panic, but so that the authorities can take the necessary measures.

“What is unusual is the intensity of the phenomenon, because we are dealing with very large amounts of precipitation, which come as part of the broader logic of climate change and global warming,” explained Bojariu.

‘It is normal to have Mediterranean cyclones at this time of year. The fact that this cyclone is recharging over the Black Sea brings an extra amount of water vapor into the atmosphere — and this is directly linked to global warming, because we now have, on average, a warmer atmosphere that can hold a greater amount of water vapor. These vapors come from the much warmer surface of the seas and oceans — in this case, the Mediterranean Sea and the western Black Sea.

So, it is clear that we will continue to see weather systems typical for this season, but with significantly more intense precipitation than we used to have decades ago,’ Bojariu explained.

‘Such episodes of intense rainfall have become more frequent. Let me remind you that last year, also in autumn, we had similar Mediterranean cyclones that recharged over the Black Sea, causing serious flooding in Galați County and along the Black Sea coast. Last year, Romania recorded an absolute rainfall record at the Mangalia weather station — 235 liters per square meter in 24 hours,’ she recalled.

‘Now we have a similar situation, though not identical. This cyclone will pass more quickly over Romania, but we are still facing exceptionally high rainfall, even if accompanied by strong winds. The main feature, however, is the very large quantity of rain. And it’s not just Romania — such events are becoming increasingly common across Europe and worldwide,’ Bojariu continued.

She added that we need to strengthen our alert, warning, and information systems, and in the medium and long term, consider urban development that accounts for soil permeability.

Bojariu also explained why urban flooding occurs during heavy rains:

‘On one hand, the soil is isolated from the atmosphere — water has nowhere to infiltrate and runs off the surface. On the other hand, we have an under-dimensioned sewage system and high building density — a chaotic pattern of urban development.’

She also clarified why meteorologists issued a red code warning:

‘It’s related to urban infrastructure issues, which we already know about, and to the small hydrographic basins in Dobrogea, which cannot absorb such large volumes of water. Therefore, the impact is stronger. But in the end, this is a typical autumn weather event, and we will continue to see such phenomena,’ Bojariu concluded.

Snowfall in the mountains

“However, the gusts will be quite strong also during the evening, at night, but especially during tomorrow: 50-70km/h, and in the mountains it will snow sleet at altitudes higher than 1,700 meters and a new layer of snow will be deposited, which could reach even 30 centimeters”, ANM also informed.

In the mountains, especially at high altitudes, the gusts will be quite strong, the snow will be blizzard, and starting from Thursday, the weather will gradually improve, the meteorologist explained.

“Wind intensifications will still be present in the area of ​​Moldova, the area of ​​Dobrogea, eastern Wallachia, but also in the Curvature Carpathians and the Southern Carpathians, then gradually they will weaken here too. As of Thursday evening, the wind will weaken in intensity, but the rains will be restricted in area quite a bit throughout Thursday and will generally become weak in quantity,” meteorologists added.

All schools in Bucharest will be closed on Wednesday

The authorities have decided to suspend classes in all schools and kindergartens in Bucharest for Wednesday, October 8, during the red code of heavy rain. The measure was taken at the proposal of the School Inspectorate, given that meteorologists are announcing the highest amounts of precipitation in recent years in Romania and in the Capital. The interim mayor of Bucharest, Stelian Bujduveanu, declared live on Digi24 that the priority of the authorities is to protect the life and health of the population.

“The decision, at the proposal of the School Inspectorate, was to suspend classes for tomorrow, during the code red period, given the level of precipitation that is announced – the highest level in recent years in Romania and in Bucharest. We must be prudent and not risk the lives of the population, not risk creating traffic jams and blocking the city”, declared Stelian Bujduveanu.

Ilfov County is expected to adopt the same measure. “We are waiting for the decision of the Ilfov authorities to close schools during this period. Ilfov will certainly coordinate with the municipality of Bucharest and adopt this measure”, added the mayor of the capital. “Our priority is that the lives of Bucharest residents and the health of the population are not affected”, he added.