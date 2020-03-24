Red Cross Romania starts fundraising campaign “Romania saves Romania” to fight the Coronavirus epidemic

Donations through SMS at 8827



Online donations at crucearosie.ro

Red Cross Romania is launching a national fundraising campaign “Romania saves Romania“, where citizens are called to donate 2 euros through SMS by texting to 8827, valid in all mobile networks in the country, with no additional costs.

Donations can be also made atwww.crucearosie.ro or directly in the NGO’s bank account at BRD Piata Romana Agency (RO59BRDE410SV24517324100 (Lei).



The donations will be used for:



equipping the hospitals across Romania with medical devices and medical materials urgently needed to treat people infected with COVID-19.

helping with the acquisition of protective suits for the medical staff in the hospitals that provide permanent activity.

helping with food and hygiene packages for the vulnerable people in self-isolation at home within the limit of available resources.

helping the quarantine centres in the country within the limit of available resources.

What has Red Cross Romania helped so far:

It received donations from legal entities worth EUR 2.6 million and has bought 375,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 300 protective jumpsuits, 1,130 liters of disinfectants that were distributed countrywide.

It started acquisitions for: 10 quick testing devices for COVID-19, 300 kits for the quick testing devices that can be used to test 7,000 people, 5 mechanical ventilators, 1 million protective masks.

It received hygiene products worth EUR 72,000 that had been distributed to the quarantine centres, medical units, and to vulnerable people in self-isolation, summing up to over 5,500 packages of hygiene products.

It provided the hygiene products, water, bedclothes, cleaning products, beds, blankets to 5 quarantine centres (in Timis, Satu-Mare, Sălaj, Vrancea counties and in Bucharest).

It distributed over 300 packs of basic foodstuff and 200,000 yogurts to the people in quarantine/isolation.

It printed 250,000 brochures, 20,000 posters distributed in the urban and rural areas in the country within a campaign meant to raise awareness on the limitation of the coronavirus outbreak.