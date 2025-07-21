Red Heat Alert: 41°C in Bucharest and Six Other Counties

Meteorologists issued a red heat alert on Monday, effective from Tuesday, for six counties and the city of Bucharest. In addition, orange and yellow heat warnings will also be in effect on Monday for several regions, due to extreme temperatures, according to Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Orange Code Warning (Until Tuesday 10:00 AM)

ANM issued an orange heat warning for the counties of Caraș-Severin, Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, and Teleorman, valid until Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM. On Monday, these regions will experience a heatwave, high thermal discomfort, and a temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures : 37–40°C

Minimum temperatures: 19–23°C (indicating a tropical night)

Yellow Code Warning (Monday to Tuesday 10:00 AM)

From Monday morning until Tuesday at 10:00 AM, a yellow code warning is in place for northern Banat, Crișana, southwestern Transylvania, northern Oltenia, most of Muntenia, and southwestern Dobrogea.

These areas will see:

Heatwave conditions

High thermal discomfort

THI at or above 80 units

Maximum temperatures : 34–37°C

Minimums: 17–21°C (locally tropical nights)

Red Code Heat Alert (July 22, 10:00 – July 23, 10:00)

Between July 22, 10:00 AM and July 23, 10:00 AM, a red code heat alert will be in effect for the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călărași, Ilfov, and Bucharest.

Maximum temperatures : 40–41°C

Extreme thermal discomfort

THI above 80 units

Minimums: 20–22°C (tropical night conditions)

Additional Orange and Yellow Alerts

An orange warning will also be in place from Tuesday morning to Wednesday at 10:00 AM for Ialomița County and the continental part of Constanța County , with intensified heatwaves and: Maximums : 38–40°C Minimums : 20–22°C

A yellow heat warning is issued for Tuesday in several southern counties including northern Oltenia, northern Muntenia, southern Moldova, and parts of Dobrogea. These areas will experience: Heatwave conditions High thermal discomfort THI slightly above 80 units Maximums : 34–38°C Minimums : generally between 18–20°C



Ongoing Heatwave Expected

ANM warns that the heatwave, high temperatures, and thermal discomfort will persist throughout the west, south, and parts of central Romania until the end of the week.