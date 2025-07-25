Red Heat Alert in Romania: Temperatures Soar to 43°C

Meteorologists have issued new heatwave alerts for most of the country. The National Meteorological Agency has also issued a yellow storm code in areas of 19 counties. Sweltering temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celsius are expected on Saturday, and a red heatwave code has also been issued.

Thus, between July 25, 10 am and July 26, 10 am, an orange heat wave code will be in force in Oltenia, Banat, most of Muntenia, in southwestern Transylvania, as well as in southern continental Dobrogea. Meteorologists announce that, in the mentioned areas, the heat wave will intensify, there will be heatwave, pronounced thermal discomfort, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 37 and 40 degrees.

Thermal minimums will be 20…22 degrees and will characterize a tropical night. A yellow heat wave code warning has also been issued for Friday. According to the ANM, the heat wave will persist in most of the country. Thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. There will be a heat wave in Crișana, most of Transylvania and Maramureș, southern and central Moldova, northeastern Wallachia and northern continental Dobruja. The maximums will be between 33 and 37 degrees, and the minimums will generally be between 18 and 21 degrees.

Yellow storm warning

The National Meteorological Agency (ANM) has also issued a yellow storm warning, which will be valid throughout Friday, until 11 p.m. Thus, locally in Transylvania, Moldova and in the mountains, there will be periods of pronounced atmospheric instability that will manifest itself through torrential showers, lightning, short-term wind intensification (gusts of 50…70 km/h) and isolated small hail (<2 cm). Meteorologists warn that in short intervals of time or through accumulation, the quantities of water will be 20…30 l/sq m and isolated over 40 l/sq m. Also, manifestations of atmospheric instability will be isolated in the rest of the territory, the ANM also announces.

Code red issue: Heatwave warnings in almost the entire country

Meteorologists have also issued a code red heatwave that will be valid from Saturday morning until Sunday at 10 am in Banat, Oltenia, most of Muntenia and southern continental Dobrogea.

According to the ANM, the heatwave will intensify in Banat, Oltenia, most of Muntenia and southern continental Dobrogea, where there will be heatwave and maximum temperatures of 39…43 degrees will be recorded. Thermal discomfort will be particularly pronounced, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Thermal minimums will be between 22 and 25 degrees, characterizing a tropical night.

An orange heatwave code was also issued, valid throughout Saturday, until Sunday morning at 10 am. Thus, in Crișana, most of Transylvania, in the northeast and east of Wallachia, southern Moldova and northern continental Dobrogea, the heatwave will intensify, there will be heatwave, pronounced thermal discomfort, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 39 degrees. Minimum temperatures will be 18…22 degrees and locally will characterize a tropical night. Meteorologists have also issued a yellow heatwave code warning, valid throughout the weekend.

ANM announces that the heatwave will extend to northern Crișana, Maramureș, northeastern Transylvania, central Moldova and the coast. There will be a heatwave and high thermal discomfort, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximums will range between 33 and 36 degrees, and the minimums, generally, between 17 and 20 degrees.

Meteorologists mention that on Sunday and Monday the heat wave will gradually narrow towards the south and east of the country. They also specify that on Saturday evening and on the night of Saturday to Sunday the weather will gradually become unstable in the west, center and north of the country.