Red rain warning in 2 counties, orange snow alert in 7

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday morning a weather advisory for cold weather, heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow, along with a series of alerts affecting approximately half of the country, including a red rain warning in two counties and an orange snow warning in the mountain areas of seven counties.

From Thursday, 10:00 AM until Friday at the same hour, the weather will be exceptionally cold across most of the country, with maximum temperatures ranging between 7 and 15°C, slightly higher in Dobrogea at 17–20°C, and minimum temperatures between 0 and 10°C.

Starting Thursday morning (October 2), the area of rain will gradually expand from the southwest across the entire country. Significant rainfall accumulations of 25–50 l/m² are expected, and in the southern regions, over 70–90 l/m².

In the mountains, mixed precipitation will occur, and at altitudes above 1500 m, snow with temporary blizzards will fall, accumulating a snow layer.

Temporarily, winds will intensify in the south, east, mountains, and sporadically elsewhere, generally reaching 45–55 km/h, and in Muntenia and Dobrogea exceeding 60–70 km/h.

Yellow rain warning

From Thursday morning until Friday evening, significant rainfall is expected in central and eastern Muntenia and Dobrogea, with rainfall amounts of 25–35 l/m² and locally 40–50 l/m².

Orange rain warning

From Thursday morning until Friday evening, the counties of Caraș-Severin, Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Vâlcea, Gorj, Teleorman, Argeș, Dâmbovița, and Prahova will experience heavy rainfall with accumulations of 70–80 l/m² and isolated amounts over 90 l/m².

Red rain warning

Between October 2, 6:00 PM – October 3, 9:00 PM, the counties of Dolj and Olt will experience very heavy rainfall with accumulations of 100–110 l/m².

Yellow wind warning

From Thursday morning until Friday evening, the wind will intensify in Muntenia, Dobrogea, eastern Oltenia, and southern Moldova, with speeds of 50–70 km/h.

Orange wind warning

From Thursday morning until Friday evening, in the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Buzău, Ilfov, in Bucharest, and along the coastal areas of Constanța and Tulcea counties, winds will strengthen significantly with sustained gusts of 70–90 km/h.

Yellow snow warning

From October 2, 10:00 AM – October 3, 11:00 PM, in the eastern Southern Carpathians and the Curvature Carpathians, at altitudes generally above 1500 m, temporary blizzard conditions (gusts of 50–70 km/h) will occur with snow accumulation of 10–30 cm.

Orange snow warning

During the same period, in the mountain areas of Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Vâlcea, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, and Brașov counties, generally above 1500 m, heavy snowfall with temporary blizzards (gusts of 70–80 km/h) is expected, accumulating 30–50 cm of snow.